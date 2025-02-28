How to get tickets to the Midsomer Murders stage show on upcoming UK tour
Get ready to see Inspector Barnaby and Sergeant Troy at a venue near you.
Midsomer Murders made a surprise comeback this week with the announcement of a brand-new stage show set to tour the UK in 2025.
For the first time, Inspector Barnaby and Sergeant Troy will take to the stage in the play Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift.
Based on the book by Caroline Graham and the beloved ITV series, the adaptation by Guy Unsworth follows the death of Emily Simpson, a much-loved neighbour in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift.
According to the official synopsis: "DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries."
It continues: "With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats."
Following the announcement, author Caroline Graham said of Unsworth's adaptation: "It's fast paced and witty, and has everything an audience wants: bizarre murders and a beautiful setting. I am delighted to be a part of it and to see The Killings at Badger’s Drift on the stage."
While John Nettles, the original Inspector Barnaby, said: "Such anticipation! I’m thrilled to hear that the exploits of those in Midsomer’s Badger’s Drift are being brought to the stage. How exciting!"
Casting for the stage show has yet to be announced, but a full tour schedule has revealed the show will be stopping off at 15 venues between October 2025 and April 2026.
Locations include Richmond, Brighton, Glasgow and Birmingham and these tickets are now on sale.
- Buy Midsomer Murders Richmond tickets at ATG Tickets
- Buy Midsomer Murders Brighton tickets at ATG Tickets
- Buy Midsomer Murders Glasgow tickets at ATG Tickets
- Buy Midsomer Murders Birmingham tickets at ATG Tickets
When and where can I see Midsomer Murders on stage?
15 dates and venues have been announced so far for the Midsomer Murders UK tour:
- 24th Oct – 1st Nov 2025 – London, Richmond
- 4th – 8th Nov 2025 – Malvern, Festival Theatre
- 11th – 15th Nov 2025 – Chester, Storyhouse
- 18th – 22nd Nov 2025 – Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Theatre
- 25th – 29th Nov 2025 – Sheffield, Lyceum
- 20th – 24th Jan 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 27th – 31st Jan 2026 – Guildford, The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
- 3rd – 7th Feb 2026 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
- 10th – 14th Feb 2026 – Blackpool, Grand
- 17th – 21st Feb 2026 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal
- 24th – 28th Feb 2026 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- 10th – 14th Mar 2026 – Birmingham, The Alexandra
- 17th – 21st Mar 2026 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 24th – 28th Mar 2026 – Derby, Derby Theatre
- 14th – 18th Apr 2026 – Leicester, The Curve
How to get Midsomer Murders UK tour tickets
Tickets for the shows in Richmond, Brighton, Glasgow and Birmingham are all on ATG Tickets, and go on sale on Friday 28th February.
However, for the rest of the dates some sales have already started so you'll need to head to the respective venue websites to check if your dates are on sale yet.
