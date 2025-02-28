First built in 1703 for the Duke of Buckingham, and later bought buy George III in 1761, the building boasts a whopping 775 rooms, including 19 grand State Rooms for events, 52 Royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, and 78 bathrooms.

The Palace is also known for its vast collection of art and sculptures, with works by Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Canaletto all found within its walls.

As an official home to the Royal Family, however, the building isn't open all year round. Only when the King heads to his Scottish residences for the summer, does the palace open its doors for London tourists.

With that in mind, we've put together this guide for how best to save money on your visit during the peak season, whether you're visiting the state rooms or fancy watching the iconic Changing of the Guard. Plus there's a few tips for the royal buildings you can visit during the winter months.

Best Buckingham Palace ticket deals at a glance

What are the Buckingham Palace opening times?

For the off-peak months of November to May, Buckingham Palace is only open for small guided group tours which must be booked in advance. These tours run from 10:30am to 3pm.

The Palace is then fully open to the public every summer from July through to September. This year the dates are 10th July – 28th September 2025.

In July and August, the palace is open seven days a week from 9:30am to 7:30pm, but in September it's closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Is it free to walk around Buckingham Palace?

No. You cannot walk around Buckingham Palace for free. Standard entry tickets for Buckingham Palace start at £32 for adults in summer and £90 in winter.

How much is a ticket to visit Buckingham Palace?

In the summer, Buckingham Palace state room tours start at £32 for adults, £20.50 for young adults (aged 18-24), and £16 for children (aged 5-17). These prices are if you book online and in advance. If you turn up on the day these prices rise to £35, £22.50 and £17.50 respectively.

However, if you're looking for a cheaper ticket, you can book visits to select parts of the Palace like the King's Gallery for £19 and the Royal Mews (stables) for £17.

If you're looking to get a guided tour in the off-peak months, prices start at £90 per person.

Best Buckingham Palace tours and ticket deals in 2025

Book in advance to get the best Buckingham Palace tour price

In the summer months (July to September), standard entry to Buckingham Palace starts at £32 for adults if you book online and in advance. If you turn up on the day, the price rises to £35.

These visits allow you to walk around 19 of the Palace's decorated State Rooms where guests are received and official Royal functions are held. You can also take a look at the the Throne Room, the Grand Staircase, the White Drawing Room and the Music Room, plus a visit to the gardens and grounds.

Save with Buckingham Palace young adult prices

If you're between the ages of 18 and 24 this is your lucky day, because Buckingham Palace tickets are reduced to £20.50, or £22.50 if you book on the day.

Buy Buckingham Palace young adult tickets for £20.50 at See Tickets

Visit the King's Gallery for just £19

If you're not keen on spending £32, or you're planning to visit London outside of the summer opening months, you can always book entry to the King's Gallery for just £19.

The gallery is a permanent space just outside of Buckingham Palace dedicated to showing items from the royal art collection. It's open all year round and the current exhibition is Drawing the Italian Renaissance, showcase drawings by renowned Italian artists including Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael and Titian.

Buy Buckingham Palace King's Gallery tickets for £19 at Tiqets

The King's Gallery is also included in the London Pass, the tourist voucher which offers free entry to over 100 London attractions. You can buy the London Pass for between one and 10 days, with prices starting at £104.

Buy the London Pass from £104 per person at London Pass

Get Changing of the Guard guided tour for £14

Another iconic part of the Buckingham Palace mystique is the Changing of the Guard, a ceremony in which the red-jacketed Beefeaters are relieved of duty and replaced by a new set of guards. It takes place every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 11AM.

Although you can watch the Changing of the Guard for free by heading to the Buckingham Palace gates, we'd recommend booking a guided tour in order to get the best spot for views. You'll also learn insider stories and facts you wouldn't uncover on your own.

See the Royal Mews stables from £17

The Royal Mews the official working stables of the Royal Family and home to a huge collection of historic coaches and carriages, plus the horses that transport the family on formal occasions to this day. The stables are open from 13th March – 2nd November 2025 and tickets cost just £17.

Save money with Buckingham Palace ticket bundles

Another way to save on costs is to bundle your Buckingham Palace tickets with another London attraction. For instance, you can get a tour of Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and Westminster Abbey for £77 (down from £82).

Spruce up your visit with an afternoon tea

Last but not least, if you're looking to make your visit to the palace even more special, why not group it in with the Royal Afternoon tea experience? After strolling around the King's Gallery you can head over to Rubens at the Palace and enjoy a sumptuous offering of tea, sandwiches and scones.

Buy Buckingham Palace and Royal Afternoon tea experience for £178.99 at Red Letter Days

Is there a dress code for Buckingham Palace?

There is no dress code required to visit Buckingham Palace. Instead, visitors are advised to dress smartly and wear comfortable shoes, as you'll be doing plenty of walking.

You can wear jeans, but remember Buckingham Palace is only open during the summer months so it's likely to be very hot.

