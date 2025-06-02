In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Casey was eager to assure fans and Midsomer Purists, that the stage adaptation would be "completely faithful to the original".

He said: "It will be really true to the ethos of the show, if you’re a fan of the television series, you’re going to love the play.

"They’ll have the Rainbirds there don’t worry!"

The Killings at Badger’s Drift was the original pilot episode for Midsomer Murders in 1997, and the first book in the series written by Caroline Graham.

Sergeant Troy and Tom Barnaby in Midsomer Murders. TV Times/Getty

The plot synopsis reads: "When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

"With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats."

When asked whether there was ever another story considered for the stage play, Casey said it was "always" going to be Badger's Drift.

He added: "It’s such a great story, it’s so dark and twisted and all the characters are so large and weird and wonderful that it really lends itself to the stage.

"Overall, the TV programme has an inherent theatricality about it. British actors play these village eccentrics inherently well and the characters sit so beautifully within that theatrical space."

Misdomer Murders

However, before realising how well the show fitted on stage, Casey admitted to feeling a bit cautious about returning to the world of Midsomer: "It was strange," he said, "I umm'd and ahh'd about it, but Guy Unsworth asked me to come and do a workshop, and it just felt really comfortable.

"It just felt right and like something I really wanted to be involved with, plus the creative crew are all brilliant and huge fans of Midsomer."

The tour currently has 15 stops listed across the UK, including Richmond, Cornwall, Sheffield and Birmingham. However, if given the chance, Casey would love to take it further.

"I would love it to go to the West End, or have a life elsewhere."

He continued: "It's had great reactions from people online, I've had some saying 'Oh I hope it comes to Australia,' and I'm sat there thinking 'yeah I hope it does too!'"

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When can I see Midsomer Murders on UK tour?

15 dates and venues have been announced so far for the Midsomer Murders UK tour:

24th Oct – 1st Nov 2025 – London, Richmond

4th – 8th Nov 2025 – Malvern, Festival Theatre

11th – 15th Nov 2025 – Chester, Storyhouse

18th – 22nd Nov 2025 – Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Theatre

25th – 29th Nov 2025 – Sheffield, Lyceum

20th – 24th Jan 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

27th – 31st Jan 2026 – Guildford, The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

3rd – 7th Feb 2026 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

10th – 14th Feb 2026 – Blackpool, Grand

17th – 21st Feb 2026 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal

24th – 28th Feb 2026 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal

10th – 14th Mar 2026 – Birmingham, The Alexandra

17th – 21st Mar 2026 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

24th – 28th Mar 2026 – Derby, Derby Theatre

14th – 18th Apr 2026 – Leicester, The Curve

How to get Midsomer Murders UK tour tickets

Tickets for the shows in Richmond, Brighton, Glasgow and Birmingham are all on ATG Tickets.

Ad

You can also take a look at the best West End shows and our Great Gatsby review.