Speaking about the upcoming tour, Loreen said: “I’m so thrilled to finally go on a European tour and to invite you all into my universe. The Tattoo tour will be the first European tour I’ve done in a while and I’m beyond excited to be back on stage and meet everyone that has supported me through this journey. The connections I’ve made these years mean the world to me and to finally be able to meet you all again is a dream come true.”

Loreen’s going on tour, darling! The 39-year-old Eurovision Song Contest 2023 winner has announced dates in Europe and the UK for her Tattoo tour; the tour will kick off in Dublin at the start of November this year, and conclude in Lithuania.

We all remember where we were when we saw Loreen’s 2023 Eurovision Song Contest performance – this particular RadioTimes.com writer was at a house party in Hackney munching on some crisps, secretly cheering on Finland’s Käärijä as they had them in the office sweepstake… But when Loreen, her light box, and her nail extensions made of bone performed the incredible Tattoo, it was clear she would be a very worthy winner.

Loreen became known in Sweden after placing fourth in the first season of Idol in 2004. In 2012, Loreen won Eurovision with her song Euphoria; the incredible track won 372 points from 40 out of the 42 voting countries. Euphoria hit the number three spot in the UK Official Singles Chart – the highest chart position for a non-UK Eurovision entry since Ireland icon Johnny Logan’s Hold Me Now track in 1987 – and it remained in the top 20 for weeks after the song contest.

The Swedish singer competed in Melodifestivalen (a festival which determines the country's representative for the Eurovision Song Contest) for a fourth time with her song Tattoo. She won, and progressed to the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Buy Loreen tickets at Ticketmaster

Who won Eurovision 2023?

Loreen earned Sweden its seventh Eurovision Song Contest title when Tattoo was awarded a huge 583 points. It’s the second time Loreen has won the contest, as she also won in 2012 with the song Euphoria. She’s the second performer and the first woman ever to have won the competition twice. Plus, Loreen is the first Eurovision winner to top the Official Big Top 40.

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Before the Eurovision champion heads to countries like Germany, Denmark and Estonia, she’ll be in the UK and Ireland performing in some of the countries’ most exciting venues.

Loreen UK and Ireland tour full list of dates and venues: 7th Nov 2023 — Dublin, IE Opium

8th Nov 2023 — Glasgow, Saint Luke’s

10th Nov 2023 — London, Electric Brixton

What is the Electric Brixton capacity?

Electric Brixton is a live music venue in South West London; it hosts club nights as well as concerts, and Loreen will be performing there on 8th November this year. Electric Brixton has a 1,500 capacity, and is classed as a standing only venue.

How to get Loreen pre-sale tickets for her UK 2023 tour

Pre-sale tickets for Loreen’s Tattoo tour will be released shortly at 9am today (Wednesday 24th May).

General on sale will take place a few days later, at 9am on Friday 26th May.

There has been a lot of buzz around Loreen’s tour – the singer has just won Eurovision, after all! – so we recommend reading our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue article before attempting to buy tickets.

