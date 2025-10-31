With demand seemingly sky-high for every single concert now, we're constantly looking for new tips on how to get our hands on tickets.

Ad

One tried-and-true method is that of the pre-sale. However, with so many different varieties of pre-sale out there, it can be difficult to know what makes you eligible for each one, or how to access a specific pre-sale. That's where we come in.

We've put together the ultimate guide to Live Nation pre-sale, explaining how you can access the Live Nation pre-sale and what you'll need to be eligible.

Register for a Live Nation account

Searching for more gigs and concerts tips? Here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.

Jump to:

What is Live Nation pre-sale?

Like any other pre-sale, including the Ticketmaster pre-sale, artist pre-sale and O2 Priority pre-sale, the Live Nation pre-sale is a way of ensuring you can get your hands on tickets early, i.e. before general sale tickets are released.

Pre-sale tickets are the same as general sale tickets; they're simply available earlier. Pre-sales are a great way to get your hands on tickets for artists that are likely to sell out; if you miss out on pre-sale tickets, you can always try again during the general sale.

Plus, a Live Nation account comes with plenty of other benefits, including alerts that tell you when your favourite artists is touring, as well as weekly newsletters and tailored emails.

Register for a Live Nation account

How does Live Nation pre-sale work?

In order to get access to Live Nation pre-sale, you simply need to register for a Live Nation account.

You can then log on at the time of the pre-sale, and the tickets will be available. If you log on before the exact time the pre-sale begins, you'll need to refresh the page.

Register for a Live Nation account

How to get a Live Nation pre-sale code?

Lily Allen joins Olivia Rodrigo on stage to duet her song 'Smile' at The O2 Arena on May 17, 2024 in London, England
Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen. Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Live Nation

We've got some good news: you don't need a code to access the Live Nation pre-sale.

As long as you're registered with Live Nation, all you need to do is login at the time of the pre-sale and you'll be able to purchase the tickets.

Register for a Live Nation account

How to get Live Nation pre-sale on Ticketmaster?

We understand that this is confusing, as Ticketmaster is technically a subsidiary of Live Nation,

If you want to access Live Nation pre-sale tickets, then you'll need to head to the Live Nation website, not Ticketmaster.

Ad

Did you know you can currently get 5 Seconds of Summer tickets and Florence and the Machine tickets?

Authors

Joanna Magill
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad