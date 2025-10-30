In classic Florence and the Machine fashion, their latest album, Everybody Scream, will be released on Halloween 2025.

Ad

This album has seen front woman Florence Welch collaborate with artists including Mark Bowen of IDLES, Aaron Dessner and Mitski, as well as director Autumn de Wilde (Emma), who directed the Everybody Scream music video, released in August.

Fans will have the chance to experience the album live, along with a selection of the band's biggest hits, during their 2026 UK tour with support from Paris Paloma.

Tickets have already gone on sale for the majority of UK dates; however, Florence and the Machine have now announced three additional stops. Here's how you can get tickets today.

Did you know you can also get Alfie Boe tickets and Two Doors Down tickets?

Jump to:

Here's a full list of all the dates on the 2026 Florence and the Machine tour, including the three additional Ireland and Scotland dates:

When do Florence and the Machine tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for the additional dates will be released at 9am on Friday 31st October.

Florence and the Machine pre-sale

The Gigs in Scotland and Summer Sessions pre-sales are currently live for the Edinburgh show, and will run until 8am on Friday 31st October. Artist pre-sale for the Edinburgh show will open at 9am on Thursday 30th October and run until the same time.

The Mastercard pre-sales are currently live for both the Dublin and Limerick shows, and will be live until 8am on Friday 31st October.

Buy Florence and the Machine tickets at Ticketmaster

Florence and the Machine hospitality tickets

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine. Bianca de Vilar/WireImage/Getty

If you want to take your Florence and the Machine experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

So far, hospitality tickets are only available for the Manchester concert at Co-op Live and there are still plenty available. Prices start at £349 per person.

Buy Florence and the Machine hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get Florence and the Machine tickets for the Everybody Scream UK tour

We already know that Everybody Scream is a popular tour, so be sure to head online at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale – we would ideally recommend half an hour before, so you can be placed into the waiting room.

Keep your Ticketmaster login details to hand as well, to be sure that you don't waste any time.

You can check out additional sites like Live Nation, where demand may be slightly lower for tickets (although please note that not all shows are available on each site).

Also, money permitting, you could opt for hospitality tickets, as these are often far less in demand than general sale.

Buy Florence and the Machine tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

We've also put together a list of the best concerts coming to the UK in 2025.