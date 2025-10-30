Ah, 5 Seconds of Summer. How many of us spent our teenager years swooning at the posters of Michael, Luke, Calum and Ashton?

Despite being well-known for being a teenage heart-throb band, 5SOS are so much more. The Aussie four-piece first got together in 2011, and since then have been recognised with an American Music Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, eight MTV European Music Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards. Whew!

The band are still going strong, with a sixth studio album, Everyone's A Star!, to be released on 14th November 2025.

In support of the new album, 5SOS are embarking on a UK tour, with shows across the nation in 2026. Here's how you can get 5SOS tickets today.

Here's a full list of all the venues 5SOS will be visiting throughout the UK and Ireland:

When do 5SOS tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 31st October.

5 Seconds of Summer pre-sale

5 Seconds of Summer. Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images

There are also a number of pre-sales going live earlier in the week for anyone who wants to get their hands on tickets slightly earlier.

Here's a full list of pre-sales that are currently live and will finish at 9am on Friday 31st October:

Album pre-sale: Belfast, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Cardiff, Dublin

SSE pre-sale: Belfast

OVO pre-sale: Glasgow

Priority from O2: Glasgow

Three+ pre-sale: Dublin

Here's a list of remaining pre-sales, which are all set to go live at 9am on Thursday 30th October:

Fan pre-sale: Belfast, Dublin

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale: Gigs in Scotland

Ticketmaster pre-sale: Cardiff

Venue pre-sale: Cardiff

Are there 5SOS hospitality tickets?

If you want to take your 5SOS experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows, like 5SOS, that are set to be high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

Buy 5 Seconds of Summer hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get 5 Seconds of Summer tickets?

Demand is set to be high for this tour, so be sure to get online at least 20-minutes before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation, and AXS, where there may be lower demand (please note that only certain shows are available on these sites). Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

