The Jungle Book first hit screens in 1967 and is based on Rudyard Kipling's book of the same name, following the adventures of the man-cub Mowgli and his animal friends Baloo and Bagheera, as well as encounters with the fearsome Shere Khan.

But chances are that you're familiar with the story already, thanks to its huge commercial success and its reputation as one of Disney's most iconic productions featuring some of its most lovable characters.

This August, you'll have the chance to experience it like never before, as a live orchestra will be on hand to bring Grammy-nominated composer George Bruns's score to life.

The Jungle Book's famous soundtrack will be performed by the Novello Orchestra as a part of Wimbledon Children's Festival. Disney fans, both young and old, will also have the chance to experience Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the same festival.

We've put together the ultimate guide to getting your paws on tickets to see The Jungle Book Live in Concert. Trust in me — you won't want to miss out on this one.

Buy Disney in Concert - The Jungle Book tickets at ATG Tickets

When and where can I see Disney in Concert - The Jungle Book?

Disney in Concert - The Jungle Book is taking place on Sunday 11th August 2024. There are two separate shows available to attend, one at 11am and one at 3pm.

You can catch Mowgli, Baloo and the gang at the New Wimbledon Theatre in South West London, which is a 15 minute walk from South Wimbledon tube station on the Northern Line, a 10 minute walk from Wimbledon train station and also close by many major bus routes.

When do Disney in Concert - The Jungle Book tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 19th April on the ATG Tickets website.

ATG Members, AKA the jungle VIPs, will have the chance to purchase tickets earlier thanks to a Member pre-sale, which began at 10am on Wednesday 17th April.

How to get Disney in Concert - The Jungle Book tickets

What I desire isn't man's red fire, it's tickets to see The Jungle Book Live in Concert.

To be in with the best chance of securing tickets to the showing of your choice, be sure to get online well before tickets go on sale on Friday — we'd recommend at least 10 minutes before.

You don't need an ATG account, as you can check out as a guest on the website — just be sure to have the details of your payment method handy.

