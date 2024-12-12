This gig will form part of Judas Priest's 2025 Shield of Pain tour, which will see the band perform at venues across Europe in June and July 2025.

They'll be joined by Alice Cooper on 25th July for the last stop on their tour, a co-headline gig at the O2 Arena.

For your chance to secure tickets to the rock event of the year, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Judas Priest and Alice Cooper's 2025 gig.

Buy tickets for Alice Cooper and Judas Priest at Ticketmaster

Did you know that you can also get Guns N'Roses tickets and Nelly tickets for 2025?

Jump to:

When is the Judas Priest and Alice Cooper one-off show in London?

You've only got one chance to see these rock legends co-headline next year:

25th July 2025 — O2 Arena, London

However, if you miss out on tickets but still want to see Judas Priest, you can catch them at their other UK tour date:

23rd July 2025 — Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

General sale for the co-headline gig will go live at 10am on Friday 13th December. As this is a one-off event, demand is likely to be high, so make sure that you brush up on our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue tips.

If you don't fancy wrestling with the Ticketmaster queue, tickets are also available on sites like AXS and Live Nation, where demand may be lower, therefore making it easier to get your hands on a ticket.

Buy tickets for Alice Cooper and Judas Priest at Ticketmaster

Judas Priest and Alice Cooper pre-sale

If you want to get your hands on tickets earlier, you're in luck, as there is a Live Nation pre-sale going live at 10am on Thursday 12th December which will last until 9am on Friday 13th December.

Buy tickets for Alice Cooper and Judas Priest at Ticketmaster

Are there any hospitality tickets for one-off Alice Cooper and Judas Priest London show?

There are hospitality packages available for the co-headline gig on Seat Unique, which are expected to feature perks like VIP entrance, food and drink, and premium seats.

Hospitality tickets are also a great way to increase the likelihood of securing tickets, as there will be less demand for these packages.

Bear in mind that they will be considerably more pricey than general admission tickets.

Buy Alice Cooper and Judas Priest hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Buy tickets for Alice Cooper and Judas Priest at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more insider advice, check out our guide to how to get cheap concert tickets and what is the Amex pre-sale.