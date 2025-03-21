The singer, best known for the hit song, Say You Won't Let Go, will be performing across Europe in November and December 2025, before rocking up at London's O2, Manchester's CO-OP Live, Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena and more.

Pisces was originally set for a March release but was delayed by Arthur just weeks before it was due to come out – it will now go on sale on 25th April.

In a video statement posted to Instagram, he said: "Pisces is coming a little later than planned, the 25th April, but I promise it’s for a good reason. There’s a film. A full visual album. And it’s just not quite ready yet. I really want you to experience it the way I’ve imagined, so we need a little more time to get it right.

"Thank you for the love, the support, and the patience. It genuinely means so much. Can’t wait for you to see and hear what we’ve been making."

To get yourself a seat at Arthur's latest tour, here's what you need to know.

When did James Arthur last go on tour?

James Arthur last toured the UK in 2024 to celebrate the release of his fifth studio album Bitter Sweet Love.

The album soared to the top of the UK charts, earning Arthur his first No.1 album in eight years. The tour likewise was a huge success, selling out in the UK and Europe and culminating in a historic performance in his hometown of Middlesbrough to an audience of 25,000 fans.

When and where is James Arthur touring in the UK?

Arthur's Pisces tour will take him to some of the UK and Ireland's biggest arenas in February 2026, they are:

How to get tickets to James Arthur's 2026 UK tour

General sale goes live at 9am on Friday 21st March.

This is the final sale for James Arthur tickets and going off the amount of interest in pre-sale, we're expecting places to sell fast.

If you're worried, we'd suggest trying both Ticketmaster and See Tickets, or trying hospitality if you miss out. Plus, you can read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. James Arthur hospitality packages are available at Seat Unique from £75. You can find packages for the dates at Newcastle, Aberdeen, Sheffield and Manchester and they will all come with additional perks like merchandise and exclusive food and drink access.

Buy James Arthur hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

