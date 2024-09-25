These legends of pop and rock are set to perform at next year's Isle of Wight Festival, alongside The Script, Teddy Swims and dozens of other outstanding acts.

Festival promoter, John Giddings, said: "This first announcement spans global music icons to the freshest new talent and we have many more names to come so stay tuned. Everyone should get to the island over 19–22 June 2025 for an unforgettable weekend of music."

The three day gig is back next June and celebrating the 25th time it's been held – having first run from 1968 – 70 and then again from 2002 – 2019 and 2021 to now. Here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Isle of Wight Festival tickets at Ticketmaster

What is the Isle of Wight Festival 2025 line-up?

The headline acts have now been announced with Sting, Justin Timberlake and Stereophonics set to lead each night.

The full line-up has yet to be announced but here's what we know so far:

Friday

Sting

Faithless

Saturday

Stereophonics

The Script

Paul Heaton (feat Rianne Downey)

Sunday

Justin Timberlake

Teddy Swims

Texas

Olly Murs

Also announced: Clean Bandit, Example, James, Alison Moyet, Dean Lewis, The Lathums, Lottery Winners.

When is the Isle of Wight Festival 2025?

Isle of Wight Festival 2025 runs from 19th – 22nd June (Thursday to Sunday).

How much do Isle of Wight Festival tickets cost?

Weekend tickets cost £289.95 for adults, but there are also a number of different price options depending on age and what your camping plans are:

Age costs:

Adult weekend ticket | £289.95

Student weekend ticket | £235.95

Teen (13-17) weekend ticket | £235.95

Older child (9-12) weekend ticket | £22.80

Younger child (3-8) weekend ticket | £12.90

Infants | Free

Camping costs:

Campervan | £308

Campervan with power | £456.50

Weekend parking | £35

How to get Isle of Wight Festival 2025 tickets

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Wednesday 25th September.

If you're wondering how likely they are to sell out, the early bird tickets sold out this year in about 68 hours – faster than the usual time of about five days.

Most years, the Isle of Wight festival doesn't completely sell out, but with a line-up like this we'd recommend you don't wait around.

