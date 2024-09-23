Jones will be appearing for a limited-time only as Danny Driscoll in the iconic musical, alongside Paul Whitehouse as Grandad. Also joining them are Sam Lupton as Del Boy, Tom Major as Rodney.

Jones said: "I’ve always been a fan of Only Fools and Horses, and when my longtime friend Phil McIntyre called me up and said he was interested in me playing the role of Danny Driscoll, I told him to count me in.

"The director CJay Ranger and her creative team are great and I’m excited to contribute to the legacy of the show."

After Jones's time on the stage is up, the musical will be heading off on a UK tour. But for now, here's how you can make your Christmas criminally good by catching Jones on stage.

When can I see Vinnie Jones in Only Fools and Horses?

Jones will be gracing the stage with his presence for just 28 shows from 17th December to 5th January.

The show will be held at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo before heading on tour (without Jones) in 2025.

To get to the Apollo, simply head to Hammersmith on the Piccadilly, District, Circle, or Hammersmith & City line.

How to get Only Fools and Horses tickets

Tickets are on sale now at London Theatre Direct, starting at £43.

Right now, there's still good availability, but remember there's less than 30 shows available.

Buy Only Fools and Horses tickets at London Theatre Direct

