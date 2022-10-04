Yesterday (Monday 3rd October), The Lord of the Rings star did just that: materialised from a giant egg alongside comedian John Bishop and former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc to announce his role in the pantomime Mother Goose.

What’s the most iconic way to announce a pantomime? Could it be Sir Ian McKellen emerging from a giant gold egg in central London?

The two-time Oscar nominee and Tony Award winner will star as Mother Goose, while Bishop will play Mother Goose’s husband Vic, and Giedroyc is set to take on the role of the Goose.

For those unfamiliar with the Mother Goose fairy tale, the story follows Mother Goose and Vic as they run an animal sanctuary for strays out of an abandoned Debenhams. They have a wholesome existence until a mysterious goose flies in and lays golden eggs… Will fame and fortune get the better of Mother Goose? Will Vic’s feathers get ruffled? Watch this bizarre play — full of singing, tap dancing, and mayhem — to find out.

Speaking to the London crowd at the golden egg reveal, McKellen said: "Panto belongs to us. Nowhere else in the world has this tradition." And with the turbulent year the UK is having, a pantomime about geese is exactly what we need to lift our spirits this winter (and also lower energy prices, please…).

So, here’s how you can bag tickets to see Mother Goose in the UK and Ireland this winter.

Buy Mother Goose tickets from £13 at ATG Tickets

When is the Mother Goose UK and Ireland tour?

The Mother Goose pantomime will debut at Theatre Royal Brighton at the beginning of December this year, before showcasing in the West End, then touring around the UK and Ireland.

Here’s a full list of the Mother Goose dates and venues:

When do Mother Goose UK and Ireland tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Sir Ian McKellen’s Mother Goose pantomime are on sale right now.

As the tour starts soon, we’d advise snapping up tickets when you can to avoid missing out on this quacking pantomime.

Tickets for the Brighton, London, Liverpool and Oxford dates are available from £13 at ATG tickets, whereas tickets for the other venues are available from the venue websites, which we've linked to above. Prices for the other venues start from just £10.

