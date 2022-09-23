If you haven’t heard of Cirque du Soleil before — you’re in for a treat! — it’s the largest contemporary circus in the world. It was founded in 1984 by two former street performers and has produced spectacular shows like Mystère, La Nouba, and Michael Jackson ONE (yes, really).

Cirque du Soleil is bringing its production Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities to the Royal Albert Hall in London to celebrate 150 years of entertainment in the iconic venue.

The Canadian circus production usually frequents the Royal Albert Hall at the start of the year to bring UK theatre-goers a weird and wonderful experience, and 2023 is no different.

From the middle of January until the start of March next year, you can see Cirque du Soleil: Kurios live at the Royal Albert Hall. The show follows a 19th-century inventor who creates a machine which defies the laws of time and space, allowing him to reinvent everything around him with a steampunk twist.

The show features plenty of imaginative characters, and your sense of reality will truly be tested, with Cirque du Soleil: Kurios teasing ‘Suddenly, the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed, and the world is literally turned upside down’.

When is Cirque du Soleil: Kurios?

Cirque du Soleil: Kurios is coming to London at the start of next year, with various dates between 12th January 2023 and 5th March 2023. Like with West End performances, some dates will have two shows on one day — an earlier and an evening performance.

Where is Cirque du Soleil: Kurios?

The Cirque du Soleil: Kurios will perform at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Royal Albert Hall, named in memory of Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

It’s located in South Kensington, which is easy to get to via the underground, with South Kensington and Gloucester Road stations being so close.

How to get tickets to Cirque du Soleil: Kurios

Tickets for Cirque du Soleil: Kurios are on sale right now. You can book tickets at London Theatre Direct, and prices start from £63.

