Enter stage left, Harry Clarke. Harry has everything Philip lacks; confidence, charisma and even a British accent. Follow him as he makes his way through New York City, seducing and manipulating those who he comes into contact with along the way.

It's a tale of identity and self-discovery that constantly asks the question: what is truth and what is fiction? Written by David Cole and headed up by director Leigh Silverman, this is the UK premiere of Harry Clarke, following its sold-out runs in New York and LA.

And it just keeps getting better: this production will star the accomplished star of stage and screen Billy Crudup, who held the original role of Philip/Harry. Crudup, who stars in Apple TV+ show The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston, will be making his West End debut as the eponymous conman in spring 2024. With an Emmy and a Tony already under his belt, it's no wonder that there's a lot of buzz for his latest role.

So, if you're after a gripping play that'll keep you guessing right up until the end, and also stars one of Apple TV+'s major actors, then read on for everything you need to know about getting tickets to see Harry Clarke on the West End.

You can catch all the action at the Ambassadors Theatre, which is easily accessible by public transport. Both Leicester Square and Tottenham Court Road tube stations are within close walking distance, and there are plenty of bus routes in the surrounding area.

Harry Clarke is running for a limited time only, so you'll have to be quick to get tickets. You can catch Billy Crudup as Harry Clarke from Saturday 9th March 2024 until Saturday 11th May 2024.

Buy Harry Clarke tickets at ATG Tickets

How much are Harry Clarke West End tickets?

Ticket prices begin at £25 and can go up to £95 depending on your desired seat. There's also a transaction fee of £3.95 when you buy through ATG Tickets.

How to get Harry Clarke West End tickets

Never fear, you won't have to con your way into getting these tickets. Simply head to ATG Tickets, select the seats you want for your desired performance and head to the checkout.

