The Mancunian band will be joined by fellow British music icons, the rock band Inspiral Carpets, and Nottingham’s Stereo MC’s, and the tour will visit cities such as Glasgow, Brighton, London, and, of course, their hometown of Manchester.

Happy Mondays is currently made-up of front man Shaun Ryder, Bez (known for his chaotic dancing and maracas-playing), singer Rowetta, guitarist Mark Day, Gary Whelan on the drums, and Dan Broad on the guitar and keyboard.

Happy Mondays became one of the pioneers of Madchester — a sound which embodied the UK’s emerging rave scene — after signing to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records in the late 1980s; Happy Mondays’ genre-blending catalogue of music, which encompassed funk, rock, house and psychedelia, began with their first EP, the Forty Five EP, and continued with their debut album Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out) — try saying that quickly!

Their next two albums, Bummed and Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches produced the hit singles Step On and Kinky Afro, and truly cemented Happy Mondays as British icons.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, front man Ryder said: “We’re really looking forward to the Happy Mondays’ first headline tour for five years. We’ll be playing all the hits for everyone, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Lead vocalist Rowetta added: “Me and my voice can’t wait to sing all across the UK for a tour to remember.”

Speaking of the Madchester band’s upcoming tour, Happy Mondays’ resident maracas player Bez said: “I can’t wait to get out on tour with Happy Mondays. Shake your maracas in the air like you just don’t care!” So to see if you’re able to shake your maracas without a care, here is the full list of UK dates and venues:

How to get Happy Mondays pre-sale tickets for their 2024 UK tour

Pre-sale tickets for Happy Mondays’ UK tour are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Wednesday 4th October).

General on sale will follow a few days later, at 10am on Friday 6th October.

