How to get Happy Mondays pre-sale tickets for their huge 16-date UK tour
Happy Mondays are back twistin’ our melons with their first UK tour in five years. Here’s how to secure tickets to see the Madchester ravers live in 2024.
This RadioTimes.com writer had the pleasure of seeing Happy Mondays live at Lincoln’s The Engine Shed in 2017 in all their maraca-shaking glory. The gig was so good that they’ve become somewhat of a Happy Mondays mega-fan, and actually have a yellow mug with Bez’s face on it (true story). But enough about that.
The legendary Manchester band have just announced a 16-date UK tour for spring next year, and we know how you can secure pre-sale tickets today.
The Mancunian band will be joined by fellow British music icons, the rock band Inspiral Carpets, and Nottingham’s Stereo MC’s, and the tour will visit cities such as Glasgow, Brighton, London, and, of course, their hometown of Manchester.
Happy Mondays is currently made-up of front man Shaun Ryder, Bez (known for his chaotic dancing and maracas-playing), singer Rowetta, guitarist Mark Day, Gary Whelan on the drums, and Dan Broad on the guitar and keyboard.
Happy Mondays became one of the pioneers of Madchester — a sound which embodied the UK’s emerging rave scene — after signing to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records in the late 1980s; Happy Mondays’ genre-blending catalogue of music, which encompassed funk, rock, house and psychedelia, began with their first EP, the Forty Five EP, and continued with their debut album Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out) — try saying that quickly!
Their next two albums, Bummed and Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches produced the hit singles Step On and Kinky Afro, and truly cemented Happy Mondays as British icons.
Speaking about the upcoming tour, front man Ryder said: “We’re really looking forward to the Happy Mondays’ first headline tour for five years. We’ll be playing all the hits for everyone, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
More like this
Lead vocalist Rowetta added: “Me and my voice can’t wait to sing all across the UK for a tour to remember.”
Buy Happy Mondays tickets at Ticketmaster
If you're a keen concert-goer, be sure to check out our guides on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.
Plus, for the latest ticketing releases, such as The Vaccines tickets and Take That tickets, stay up to date with our Going Out newsletter.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Which UK dates and venues are Happy Mondays playing in 2024?
Speaking of the Madchester band’s upcoming tour, Happy Mondays’ resident maracas player Bez said: “I can’t wait to get out on tour with Happy Mondays. Shake your maracas in the air like you just don’t care!” So to see if you’re able to shake your maracas without a care, here is the full list of UK dates and venues:
- 14th March 2024 — Glasgow, Barrowland
- 16th March 2024 — Nottingham, Rock City
- 22nd March 2024 — Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 23rd March 2024 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 24th March 2024 — Bristol, O2 Academy
- 28th March 2024 — Northampton, Royal & Derngate
- 29th March 2024 — Leeds, O2 Academy
- 30th March 2024 — Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 31st March 2024 — Bournemouth, O2 Academy
- 4th April 2024 — Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 6th April 2024 — London, Troxy
- 7th April 2024 — Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 11th April 2024 — Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 12th April 2024 — Sheffield, O2 Academy
- 13th April 2024 — Liverpool, Mountford Hall
- 14th April 2024 — Brighton, Brighton Dome
How to get Happy Mondays pre-sale tickets for their 2024 UK tour
Pre-sale tickets for Happy Mondays’ UK tour are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Wednesday 4th October).
General on sale will follow a few days later, at 10am on Friday 6th October.
Buy Happy Mondays tickets at Ticketmaster
For a twist on the classic concert, take a look at the best candlelight concerts this month.
Plus, with the spooky season in full force, here are the best UK dungeons, best Edinburgh ghost tours, best York ghost tours, and best UK Halloween events to try.