The only problem, of course, is how to choose which festival to go to. If you’re basing it on music genre then you’ve got festivals for everything, including pop, rock, EDM, R&B, folk, musical theatre and so much more. If you’re looking for the best line-ups then there’s everyone from Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter to Drake and ELO making appearances at festivals this year. Then you’ve got all the extra activities, too, whether it’s camping and water sports or cooking and comedy, to take into consideration.

To help you sift through the endless line-ups, camping guides and funky names for tents, we’ve put together this list of the very best music festivals to try in 2025. We’ve included festivals from all over the country and for each, we’ve put their headliners as well as something unique about them, so you can quickly decide whether it’s worth it or not.

For obvious reasons (ie, sold-out tickets) we haven’t included the biggest festival of them all: Glastonbury. But don’t worry, all these events are worthy replacements and often less expensive, so give them a look.

BST Hyde Park

Sabrina Carpenter. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

27th June — 13th July

American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) Hyde Park is a massive set of concerts spread over three weeks, with each one featuring a very different headliner. This year, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and ELO are among the list of performers, each with their own supporting acts to make up a full day of entertainment.

Download

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

13th — 15th June

Download Festival is the UK's premier rock and metal festival and takes place at Derby's Donington Park. Taking to the stage this year is Green Day, McFly and the Sex Pistols.

Parklife

Burak Cingi / Getty

14th — 15th June

It's the UK’s largest metropolitan festival and one of Manchester’s biggest events with crowds of 80,000 per day coming in to see the all-star acts. This year, this includes 50 Cent, Charli XCX and Peggy Gou.

Isle of Wight

Mark Holloway/Redferns

19th — 22nd June

This Isle of Wight Festival started off in the late '60s as a Wood Stock-style counterculture festival, but now it’s known for mixing iconic legends with the hottest up and coming acts. Its music spans multiple generations and the Kidzone makes it perfect for families. This summer, Sting, Justin Timberlake and Stereophonics will all be sailing over to Seaclose Park.

Bristol Sounds

Photo by Luke Brennan/Getty Images

25th — 29th July

Bristolians won't want to miss out on this five-day feast of music located at Bristol Harbourside. This year, we'll see the likes of Supergrass, Kaiser Chiefs and Texas performing.

Latitude

DAVE J. HOGAN/ GETTY IMAGES

24th — 27th July

Latitude festival is an award-winning music and arts festival set Henham Park, Suffolk. Its biggest asset is the park’s lake which allows visitors to swim, paddle board and have outdoor yoga sessions nearby. It also has tents devoted to poetry, theatre, literature and dance, and this year’s headliners include Snow Patrol, Sting and Greg Davies.

Wireless

Drake. Prince Williams/Wireimage

11th — 13th July

Normally Wireless is an urban music festival that celebrates hip hop, rap, Afrobeats and grime artists from all over the world, but this year it's a pretty much three-day Drake concert. The rap superstar will be headlining every night at London’s Finsbury Park, alongside special guests Burna Boy and PartyNextDoor.

TRNSMT

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

11th — 13th July

All the way up in Glasgow you can find the very best of pop, rock, hip hop and indie music acts with TRNSMT festival. After starting in 2017, this festival has quickly grown into a major Scottish event with the likes of The Script, Gracie Abrams and Biffy Clyro singing this year. It also has plenty of other stages, plus food stalls and bars.

Lytham

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for FIREAID

2nd — 6th July

Lytham Festival has grown massively in recent years, from a one-day concert to a five-day event in Lancashire's Ribble Estuary. Its acts vary massively across genre and decade, with this year’s line-up including Kings of Leon, Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake and Alanis Morissette.

Rewind

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

15th — 17th August

Henley-on-Thames will once again host Rewind South this year featuring a ton of retro acts. There's Soft Cell, ABC, Go West and Boyzlife.

Boardmasters

Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images

6th — 10th August

Cornwall's best beachside festival will feature The Prodigy, Raye, Central Cee and The Wombats this year. Not to mention dozens of extracurriculars like surfing, swimming and silent discos.

Creamfields

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images

21st — 24th August

Creamfields is the premium event for fans of electronic dance. Taking place in Cheshire every August Bank Holiday, fans can expect performances from David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia and ANYMA.

Camp Bestival

Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images

31st July — 3rd August

Camp Bestival has been described as a "festi-holiday" thanks to its efforts to combine music with an all-round family experience. This year, the event has been slimmed down to just one location in Dorset, with Sugababes, Tom Jones and even children's icons like Mr Tumble set to perform.

Wilderness

Lorne Thomson/Redferns/ Getty

31st July — 3rd August

Wilderness is a four-day festival that encourages you to embrace your wild side and has a huge number of activities to help you explore the countryside of Oxfordshire. From paddleboard yoga to gathering lessons, it really takes you back to nature, while giving you acts like Basemant Jaxx, Supergrass and Wet Leg.

Gone Wild

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images

7th — 10th August

Brought to you by famous adventurer Bear Grylls, Gone Wild in Norfolk is a combination of music, and the adrenaline-fuelled great outdoors. Attendees can do everything from paint-balling and quad biking to explosive science workshops, plus performances from Clean Bandit and Blue.

All Points East

Gus Stewart/Redferns

16th/22nd — 24th August

All Points East is annually held over two weekends in Victoria Park and has huge stars including Chase & Status and Barry Can't Swim this year.

Reading & Leeds

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

22nd — 24th August

As usual, Reading and Leeds Festival take place over the same weekend in Bramham Park and Richfield Avenue. These twin events have an amazing line-up of music from rock to grime, with Chappell Roan, The Kooks and Limp Bizkit taking over this year.

How many festivals are there in the UK?

There are an estimated 850-975 festivals taking place in the UK every year, from small local gigs to the mammoth events listed above.

What are the biggest UK music festivals?

Glastonbury is undoubtedly the biggest UK music festival, in both popularity and literal size. The South West event has around 200,000 attendees every year, followed by Download Festival with an average of 110,000.

The other festivals considered to make up the UK's biggest would be Reading and Leeds, Isle of Wight and Creamfields, with their capacities ranging from 60,000 to 105,000.

