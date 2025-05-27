Best UK music festivals to try in 2025 – and how to get tickets
Here's a mega list of the best UK festivals to see this summer.
The sun is peaking its head from behind the clouds, the pubs have unfurled their garden umbrellas, and the ice cream trucks have started replacing the batteries on their speakers, which can only mean one thing really: festival season.
In the UK, we’re incredibly lucky to have access to dozens, if not hundreds, of music festivals lasting all throughout the summer months, from the huge 100,000+ visitor festivals like Download to the smaller festivals on your doorstep like Bristol Sounds.
The only problem, of course, is how to choose which festival to go to. If you’re basing it on music genre then you’ve got festivals for everything, including pop, rock, EDM, R&B, folk, musical theatre and so much more. If you’re looking for the best line-ups then there’s everyone from Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter to Drake and ELO making appearances at festivals this year. Then you’ve got all the extra activities, too, whether it’s camping and water sports or cooking and comedy, to take into consideration.
To help you sift through the endless line-ups, camping guides and funky names for tents, we’ve put together this list of the very best music festivals to try in 2025. We’ve included festivals from all over the country and for each, we’ve put their headliners as well as something unique about them, so you can quickly decide whether it’s worth it or not.
For obvious reasons (ie, sold-out tickets) we haven’t included the biggest festival of them all: Glastonbury. But don’t worry, all these events are worthy replacements and often less expensive, so give them a look.
Jump to:
- Best 2025 UK music festivals at a glance
- What festivals are on in the UK in 2025?
- How many festivals are there in the UK?
- What are the biggest UK music festivals?
Best 2025 UK music festivals at a glance
UK festivals in June
UK festivals in July
UK festivals in August
What festivals are on in the UK in 2025?
BST Hyde Park
- 27th June — 13th July
American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) Hyde Park is a massive set of concerts spread over three weeks, with each one featuring a very different headliner. This year, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and ELO are among the list of performers, each with their own supporting acts to make up a full day of entertainment.
Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster
Download
- 13th — 15th June
Download Festival is the UK's premier rock and metal festival and takes place at Derby's Donington Park. Taking to the stage this year is Green Day, McFly and the Sex Pistols.
Buy Download tickets at Ticketmaster
Parklife
- 14th — 15th June
It's the UK’s largest metropolitan festival and one of Manchester’s biggest events with crowds of 80,000 per day coming in to see the all-star acts. This year, this includes 50 Cent, Charli XCX and Peggy Gou.
Buy Parklife tickets at Ticketmaster
Isle of Wight
- 19th — 22nd June
This Isle of Wight Festival started off in the late '60s as a Wood Stock-style counterculture festival, but now it’s known for mixing iconic legends with the hottest up and coming acts. Its music spans multiple generations and the Kidzone makes it perfect for families. This summer, Sting, Justin Timberlake and Stereophonics will all be sailing over to Seaclose Park.
Buy Isle of Wight tickets at Ticketmaster
Bristol Sounds
- 25th — 29th July
Bristolians won't want to miss out on this five-day feast of music located at Bristol Harbourside. This year, we'll see the likes of Supergrass, Kaiser Chiefs and Texas performing.
Buy Bristol Sounds tickets at SeeTickets
Latitude
- 24th — 27th July
Latitude festival is an award-winning music and arts festival set Henham Park, Suffolk. Its biggest asset is the park’s lake which allows visitors to swim, paddle board and have outdoor yoga sessions nearby. It also has tents devoted to poetry, theatre, literature and dance, and this year’s headliners include Snow Patrol, Sting and Greg Davies.
Buy Latitude tickets at Ticketmaster
Wireless
- 11th — 13th July
Normally Wireless is an urban music festival that celebrates hip hop, rap, Afrobeats and grime artists from all over the world, but this year it's a pretty much three-day Drake concert. The rap superstar will be headlining every night at London’s Finsbury Park, alongside special guests Burna Boy and PartyNextDoor.
Buy Wireless tickets at Ticketmaster
TRNSMT
- 11th — 13th July
All the way up in Glasgow you can find the very best of pop, rock, hip hop and indie music acts with TRNSMT festival. After starting in 2017, this festival has quickly grown into a major Scottish event with the likes of The Script, Gracie Abrams and Biffy Clyro singing this year. It also has plenty of other stages, plus food stalls and bars.
Buy TRNSMT tickets at Ticketmaster
Lytham
- 2nd — 6th July
Lytham Festival has grown massively in recent years, from a one-day concert to a five-day event in Lancashire's Ribble Estuary. Its acts vary massively across genre and decade, with this year’s line-up including Kings of Leon, Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake and Alanis Morissette.
Buy Lytham tickets at Ticketmaster
Rewind
- 15th — 17th August
Henley-on-Thames will once again host Rewind South this year featuring a ton of retro acts. There's Soft Cell, ABC, Go West and Boyzlife.
Buy Rewind tickets at Ticketmaster
Boardmasters
- 6th — 10th August
Cornwall's best beachside festival will feature The Prodigy, Raye, Central Cee and The Wombats this year. Not to mention dozens of extracurriculars like surfing, swimming and silent discos.
Buy Boardmasters tickets at Ticketmaster
Creamfields
- 21st — 24th August
Creamfields is the premium event for fans of electronic dance. Taking place in Cheshire every August Bank Holiday, fans can expect performances from David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia and ANYMA.
Buy Creamfields tickets at Ticketmaster
Camp Bestival
- 31st July — 3rd August
Camp Bestival has been described as a "festi-holiday" thanks to its efforts to combine music with an all-round family experience. This year, the event has been slimmed down to just one location in Dorset, with Sugababes, Tom Jones and even children's icons like Mr Tumble set to perform.
Buy Camp Bestival tickets at Ticketmaster
Wilderness
- 31st July — 3rd August
Wilderness is a four-day festival that encourages you to embrace your wild side and has a huge number of activities to help you explore the countryside of Oxfordshire. From paddleboard yoga to gathering lessons, it really takes you back to nature, while giving you acts like Basemant Jaxx, Supergrass and Wet Leg.
Buy Wilderness tickets at Ticketmaster
Gone Wild
- 7th — 10th August
Brought to you by famous adventurer Bear Grylls, Gone Wild in Norfolk is a combination of music, and the adrenaline-fuelled great outdoors. Attendees can do everything from paint-balling and quad biking to explosive science workshops, plus performances from Clean Bandit and Blue.
Buy Gone Wild tickets at Ticketmaster
All Points East
- 16th/22nd — 24th August
All Points East is annually held over two weekends in Victoria Park and has huge stars including Chase & Status and Barry Can't Swim this year.
Buy All Points East tickets at Ticketmaster
Reading & Leeds
- 22nd — 24th August
As usual, Reading and Leeds Festival take place over the same weekend in Bramham Park and Richfield Avenue. These twin events have an amazing line-up of music from rock to grime, with Chappell Roan, The Kooks and Limp Bizkit taking over this year.
Buy Reading & Leeds tickets at Ticketmaster
How many festivals are there in the UK?
There are an estimated 850-975 festivals taking place in the UK every year, from small local gigs to the mammoth events listed above.
What are the biggest UK music festivals?
Glastonbury is undoubtedly the biggest UK music festival, in both popularity and literal size. The South West event has around 200,000 attendees every year, followed by Download Festival with an average of 110,000.
The other festivals considered to make up the UK's biggest would be Reading and Leeds, Isle of Wight and Creamfields, with their capacities ranging from 60,000 to 105,000.
For more in-demand tickets, check out our roundup of the best concerts and tours in the UK in 2025.