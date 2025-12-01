Reading and Leeds festival is back with a star-studded line-up that's got everyone talking.

Ad

Charli xcx, Chase & Status, Dave, Florence + the Machine, Fontaines DC and Raye will be headlining the stages of Bramham Park and Richfield Avenue next August.

Also joining the line-up are Sombr, Role Model, Skepta and Geese, with many more still to be announced.

PayPal pre-sale tickets for Reading and Leeds festival have already been released, so here's how you can get your hands on them today.

If you're looking for more live entertainment in 2026, here's how to get Kevin Bridges's tickets for his 2026 tour.

Jump to:

Reading and Leeds festival will take place on the same weekend in August 2025: 27th – 30th August 2025.

As usual, Reading festival takes place at Richfield Avenue and Leeds at Bramham Park.

When do Reading and Leeds tickets go on sale?

PayPal pre-sale tickets are already available to buy, and you can sign up for Reading pre-sale and Leeds pre-sale on the company websites, which will go live at 9am on Tuesday 2nd December.

General sale tickets will go live at 12pm on Wednesday 3rd December.

How much do Reading and Leeds Festival tickets cost?

Raye. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Prices for Release 1 have already been revealed on the Reading and Leeds website. Here's the full list:

Weekend Camping: £325+ £20 deposit

Weekend Camping Early Entry: £361 + £20 deposit

Weekend Non-Camping: £295 + £20 deposit

Friday and Saturday Non-Camping: £230 + £20 deposit

Saturday and Sunday Non-Camping: £230 + £20 deposit

Thursday (LEEDS ONLY): £55 + £20 deposit

Friday: £125 + £20 deposit

Saturday: £125 + £20 deposit

Sunday: £125 + £20 deposit

There are also a selection of VIP tickets available to book on the Ticketmaster website.

What is the Reading and Leeds 2025 line-up?

At the time of writing, just 18 acts have been announced.

The following artists have been revealed as headliners:

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Dave

Florence + the Machine

Fontaines DC

Raye

Kasabian (Thursday, Leeds only)

Other artists announced are Skepta, Sombr, Role Model, Jade, Josh Baker, Kneecap, Kettama, Geese, Skye Newman, Adela and Keo.

How to get Reading and Leeds Festival tickets

Reading and Leeds is always a popular one, so we'd recommend that you get online at least 20 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Tickets for the festival are sold through Ticketmaster, so be sure you read up on our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Ad

For more live music in 2026, here's our roundup of the best UK concerts and tours.