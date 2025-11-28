No one could ever doubt Peter Kay's stamina, as the comedian adds yet another set of dates to his UK tour, Better Late than Never.

This tour, hailed as the star's return to stand-up comedy, has been extended into 2026 due to phenomenal demand.

Kay appeared on The One Show on Wednesday 26th November to announce the new dates, and also revealed that all profits from the tour will be donated to a selection of 12 cancer charities.

Speaking on The One Show, Kay said, "“Unfortunately, everybody knows someone who’s been affected on that list, and I just hope people support it. Come to the shows. That’s why I’m here.”

Here's how you can get your hands on tickets, as well as support a worthy cause.

Buy Peter Kay tickets at Ticketmaster

Here's a full list of the newly announced dates:

There a number of pre-sales going live before general sale on Sunday 30th November.

Here's a full list and the shows they're applicable to:

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Friday 28th Nov): Glasgow

SSE pre-sale (from 10am on Friday 28th Nov): Belfast

Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Friday 28th Nov): Dublin

MCD pre-sale (from 10am on Saturday 29th Nov): Belfast, Dublin

Buy Peter Kay tickets at Ticketmaster

How much do Peter Kay tour tickets cost?

As with all Peter Kay's shows so far, ticket prices have been capped to keep it as affordable as possible.

In the latest press release, Kay said: "It's been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy. Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35."

From what we can see the ticket prices will go up in four tiers: £35, £50, £65 and £135.

Buy Peter Kay tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get tickets to Peter Kay's new UK shows

General sale will go live for all new dates at 10am on Sunday 30th November.

Seeing as this is show has now been extended several times, it goes without saying that demand is going to be high. Make sure you get yourself prepped by how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Peter Kay tickets at Ticketmaster

Is there hospitality available for Peter Kay's tour?

So far, the only show with hospitality tickets available on Seat Unique is the Liverpool show on 19th June.

These tickets will often include VIP access to bars and restaurants, additional merch and of course a guaranteed seat, but bear in mind they're a lot more expensive.

These are already on sale and prices start at £175.

Buy Peter Kay hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

