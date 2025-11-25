It's A Beautiful Day to start planning ahead of summer 2026!

Michael Bublé has announced a string of UK and Ireland shows taking place next year, including a headline gig at Lancashire's famous Lytham Festival.

The Canadian singer, known for his genre-hopping style of pop, swing, jazz, R&B, (and dare we say... Christmas), will be performing six dates from 27th June to 6th July.

Bublé has also announced these will be his only UK and Ireland shows for 2026, so make sure you're on it when it comes to tickets.

Bublé is one of the top touring artists of all time and known for his world-class showmanship. His roster also includes 75 million albums sold worldwide, five Grammy Awards and more than 14 billion streams.

Here's how to get tickets today.

Buy Michael Bublé tour tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Michael Bublé tickets today

General sale goes live from 9am on Friday 28th November, with pre-sale starting from today (Tuesday 25th November).

Demand for this is bound to be high, especially for the Lytham Festival date, so make sure you get a Ticketmaster account set up ahead of time and read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for more.

What are the Michael Bublé pre-sale times?

9am, Tuesday 25th Nov – Artist pre-sale (all dates)

9am, Wednesday 26th Nov – O2 Priority pre-sale (Lytham Festival, Blenheim Palace, Scarborough) / Mastercard pre-sale (Malahide Castle, Thomond Park)

9am, Thursday 27th Nov – Promoter pre-sale (Malahide Castle, Thomond Park, Oremeau Park)/ Cuffe & Taylor (Lytham Festival, Scarborough)/ Live Nation pre-sale (Lytham Festival, Scarborough), Ticketmaster pre-sale (Blenheim, Scarborough)/ Blenheim Sign-up pre-sale

