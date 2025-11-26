How to get James Acaster tickets as Off Menu comedian announces new 2026 UK tour dates
The Off Menu host has announced 44 tour dates in 2026.
James Acaster has announced a run of new UK tour dates for 2026.
The Off Menu host has revealed 44 UK and Ireland gigs for a brand-new show, taking place from April to August next year.
The shows follow on from a series of work in progress gigs earlier this year, and a North American tour taking place in January.
No details have been shared yet except promoters have said it'll be "a brand new show, full of everything you love about James Acaster and more".
Acaster last toured in 2024 with Hecklers Welcome, in both the UK and the US, and before that performed his best-known four-part show Repertoire for Netflix.
You can watch Hecklers Welcome on Apple TV and buy tickets for his upcoming shows this Friday.
What are the dates and venues for James Acaster's 2026 UK tour?
Here's the full list of UK and Ireland dates announced for James Acaster's UK tour:
- 14th Apr 2026 – Prescot, Shakespeare North Playhouse
- 15th Apr 2026 – Prescot, Shakespeare North Playhouse
- 16th Apr 2026 – Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House
- 17th Apr 2026 – Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House
- 22nd Apr 2026 – Salford, The Lowry
- 23rd Apr 2026 – Salford, The Lowry
- 24th Apr 2026 – Salford, The Lowry
- 25th Apr 2026 – Salford, The Lowry
- 1st May 2026 – Machynlleth, Comedy Festival - Y Tabernacl
- 2nd May 2026 – Machynlleth, Comedy Festival - Ysgol Bro Hyddgen Gym
- 3rd May 2026 – Machynlleth, Comedy Festival - Owain Glyndwr Centre
- 22nd May 2026 – Wells, Cedars Hall
- 23rd May 2026 – Wells, Cedars Hall
- 28th May 2026 – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome
- 29th May 2026 – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome
- 30th May 2026 – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome
- 2nd Jun 2026 – Brighton, Brighton Dome
- 3rd Jun 2026 – Brighton, Brighton Dome
- 4th Jun 2026 – Brighton, Brighton Dome
- 7th Jun 2026 – Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall Newcastle
- 8th Jun 2026 – Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall Newcastle
- 9th Jun 2026 – Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall Newcastle
- 23rd Jun 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre
- 24th Jun 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre
- 25th Jun 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre
- 26th Jun 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre
- 3rd Jul 2026 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
- 4th Jul 2026 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
- 5th Jul 2026 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
- 8th Jul 2026 – Dublin, Vicar Street
- 9th Jul 2026 – Dublin, Vicar Street
- 10th Jul 2026 – Dublin, Vicar Street
- 11th Jul 2026 – Dublin, Vicar Street
- 20th Jul 2026 – Birmingham, Birmingham Symphony Hall
- 21st Jul 2026 – Birmingham, Birmingham Symphony Hall
- 22nd Jul 2026 – Birmingham, Birmingham Symphony Hall
- 25th Jul 2026 – Belfast, Whitla Hall
- 26th Jul 2026 – Belfast, Whitla Hall
- 27th Jul 2026 – Belfast, Whitla Hall
- 28th Jul 2026 – Belfast, Whitla Hall
- 24th Aug 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 25th Aug 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 26th Aug 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 27th Aug 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
How to get James Acaster UK tour tickets
Tickets go on sale on Friday 28th November. Right now, the tickets are scattered across different sites including Ticketmaster, ATG Tickets and the official James Acaster website.
There are also select venue pre-sales starting from today (Wednesday 26th November), e.g. O2 Priority pre-sale for the Newcastle date. But you'll need to check the individual venue sites for this.
