James Acaster has announced a run of new UK tour dates for 2026.

The Off Menu host has revealed 44 UK and Ireland gigs for a brand-new show, taking place from April to August next year.

The shows follow on from a series of work in progress gigs earlier this year, and a North American tour taking place in January.

No details have been shared yet except promoters have said it'll be "a brand new show, full of everything you love about James Acaster and more".

Acaster last toured in 2024 with Hecklers Welcome, in both the UK and the US, and before that performed his best-known four-part show Repertoire for Netflix.

You can watch Hecklers Welcome on Apple TV and buy tickets for his upcoming shows this Friday.

James Acaster: Hecklers Welcome. Sky UK

Here's the full list of UK and Ireland dates announced for James Acaster's UK tour:

14th Apr 2026 – Prescot, Shakespeare North Playhouse

15th Apr 2026 – Prescot, Shakespeare North Playhouse

16th Apr 2026 – Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House

17th Apr 2026 – Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House

22nd Apr 2026 – Salford, The Lowry

23rd Apr 2026 – Salford, The Lowry

24th Apr 2026 – Salford, The Lowry

25th Apr 2026 – Salford, The Lowry

1st May 2026 – Machynlleth, Comedy Festival - Y Tabernacl

2nd May 2026 – Machynlleth, Comedy Festival - Ysgol Bro Hyddgen Gym

3rd May 2026 – Machynlleth, Comedy Festival - Owain Glyndwr Centre

22nd May 2026 – Wells, Cedars Hall

23rd May 2026 – Wells, Cedars Hall

28th May 2026 – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome

29th May 2026 – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome

30th May 2026 – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome

2nd Jun 2026 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

3rd Jun 2026 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

4th Jun 2026 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

7th Jun 2026 – Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall Newcastle

8th Jun 2026 – Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall Newcastle

9th Jun 2026 – Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall Newcastle

23rd Jun 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

24th Jun 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

25th Jun 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

26th Jun 2026 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

3rd Jul 2026 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

4th Jul 2026 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

5th Jul 2026 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

8th Jul 2026 – Dublin, Vicar Street

9th Jul 2026 – Dublin, Vicar Street

10th Jul 2026 – Dublin, Vicar Street

11th Jul 2026 – Dublin, Vicar Street

20th Jul 2026 – Birmingham, Birmingham Symphony Hall

21st Jul 2026 – Birmingham, Birmingham Symphony Hall

22nd Jul 2026 – Birmingham, Birmingham Symphony Hall

25th Jul 2026 – Belfast, Whitla Hall

26th Jul 2026 – Belfast, Whitla Hall

27th Jul 2026 – Belfast, Whitla Hall

28th Jul 2026 – Belfast, Whitla Hall

24th Aug 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

25th Aug 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

26th Aug 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

27th Aug 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

How to get James Acaster UK tour tickets

Tickets go on sale on Friday 28th November. Right now, the tickets are scattered across different sites including Ticketmaster, ATG Tickets and the official James Acaster website.

There are also select venue pre-sales starting from today (Wednesday 26th November), e.g. O2 Priority pre-sale for the Newcastle date. But you'll need to check the individual venue sites for this.

