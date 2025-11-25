Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical Jesus Christ Superstar is returning to London next summer with Eurovision star Sam Ryder at the helm.

Ad

The singer, who came runner-up for the UK in 2022's song contest, is set to play Jesus in this new run at the London Palladium.

This latest adaptation comes from the award-winning Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production from 2017, with over 30 cast members involved and direction from Tim Sheader and choreography by Olivier Award-winner Drew McOnie.

Following the announcement Ryder said: “So excited to be part of one of the biggest institutions in musical theatre the world’s ever known at The London Palladium in the West End! I'm honoured to take on this responsibility as I follow in the footsteps of rock vocal titans like Ian Gillan and John Farnham. I can't wait to immerse myself in the word of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2026.”

Meanwhile, producer Michael Harrison said: “It is thrilling to be bringing this astounding creative team from the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production back together, and I am excited to see them create Jesus Christ Superstar specially for The London Palladium. In Sam we have a true superstar to play the iconic title role, and I look forward to sharing further announcements about the production in the coming months.”

The original London production of Jesus Christ Superstar ran for over eight years, making it the longest-running musical in West End history at that time. Made by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice the story is a retelling of the Last Supper and the Crucifixion from Judas' perspective, featuring the well-known score that includes Heaven on their Minds, I Don't Know How to Love Him and Superstar.

Tickets for the show go on sale today, so here's what you need to know.

Buy Jesus Christ Superstar tickets at LW Theatres

Who is Sam Ryder playing in Jesus Christ Superstar?

Sam Ryder performs at Eurovision 2022. Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sam Ryder is set to play the big man himself, Jesus in this new production. Anyone who remembers the singer's iconic Eurovision entry Space Man will know how capable he is of hitting the high notes.

When is Jesus Christ Superstar coming to the West End?

The show will have a strictly limited run lasting from 20th June through to 5th September 2026.

Where is Jesus Christ Superstar playing at the West End?

Jesus Christ Superstar will be held at the formidable London Palladium, where Rachel Zegler recently held court in Evita, and is now currently playing host to the iconic London Palladium pantomime.

The Palladium is a legendary venue that sits right in the heart of the West End. To get there, simply head to Oxford Circus on the Victoria, Bakerloo and Central lines.

How to get tickets to Jesus Christ Superstar at the West End

Pre-sale opens at 10am on Tuesday 25th November for anyone who has already signed up via the official Jesus Christ Superstar website. This will be followed by general sale on Wednesday 26th which you can access at LW Theatres.

Buy Jesus Christ Superstar tickets at LW Theatres

Ad

Make sure you also check out the news about Sadie Sink's West End debut, plus Black Friday theatre ticket deals.