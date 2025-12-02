❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How to get Evanescence tickets for 2026 UK tour as pre-sale goes live today
Don't be Everybody's Fool – read our guide to be in with the best chance of getting your hands on Evanescence tickets.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 2 December 2025 at 11:46 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad