When it comes to '90s and early 2000s goth rock, there should be one name that comes to mind first: Evanescence.

Founded in 1994 by Amy Lee and Ben Williams, the band's 2003 album Fallen cemented them as one of the defining rock acts of the turn of the century.

The Evanescence line-up has varied greatly over the years, but the quality of the music has remained consistent. The band have received five Grammy nominations and two awards, as well as two Teen Choice awards and a World Music Award.

If you want to be in with the chance of seeing hits like Bring Me To Life and My Immortal live, here's how you can get Evanescence tickets today.

Here's a full list of 2026 Evanescence tour dates:

When do Evanescence tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 5th December.

Are there Evanescence pre-sale tickets?

Here's a full list of Evanescence pre-sales going live this week:

Artist pre-sale: from 12pm on Tuesday 2nd Dec

Co-op pre-sale: from 10am on Wednesday 3rd Dec

Venue pre-sale: from 10am on Thursday 4th Dec

Spotify pre-sale: from 10am on Thursday 4th Dec

Ticketmaster pre-sale: from 10am on Thursday 4th Dec

Please note that in order to access artist pre-sale, you must have a pre-sale code, available via the Ticketmaster website.

Evanescence hospitality tickets

You can currently get your hands on hospitality tickets for Evanescence's Manchester show at Seat Unique.

These tickets will often include VIP access to bars and restaurants, additional merch and of course a guaranteed seat, but bear in mind they're more expensive.

You can also purchase hospitality tickets at the Ticketmaster website.

How to get Evanescence tickets

This is sure to be a popular tour, so get online at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Selected dates are also available on platforms such as AXS and Live Nation, where the demand is expected to be slightly lower.

