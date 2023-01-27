The rock group will be performing 18 shows for their Time Capsule tour this October. Taking the form of a career retrospective, the “evening with” will include the best hits from Europe’s 11 studio albums – you don’t want to be in the doghouse by missing this one.

Get ready to rock the night in 2023 as Europe are celebrating 40 years on stage with an anniversary tour. The Swedish band is selling tickets today and we’re willing to head to Venus to get them, but don’t worry - RadioTimes.com is here to make sure you won’t have to!

First formed by frontman Joey Tempest and guitarist John Norum, Europe has sold millions of albums throughout their four decades together. They shot to fame in 1986 with single The Final Countdown making number one in 25 countries, and the album of the same name securing a spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The band have been touring non-stop since 2021 with performances taking place all over. This summer will be no different as Europe have appearances booked in rock festivals in Norway, Sweden, Spain and the Czech Republic.

Then, to end the year, the group will be taking a trip back in time, kicking off this 40-year celebration in Switzerland before winding up in London. A real treat for '80s rock fans, here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy Europe UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

As a Swedish band, it’s unsurprising that Europe’s tour is taking them all over, well, Europe. But to round up their tour, the rock band will be performing eight shows across the UK, before finally sealing off their time capsule in the London Palladium.

Here’s the full list of UK venues and dates:

Ticketing site Live Nation is also selling tickets to some of Europe’s international dates. Here’s a full list of European tour dates and venues:

Europe 2023 tour: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Friday 27th January). VIP packages will also be made available for all UK shows, as well as the dates in Oslo and Stockholm.

With 40 years under their belt and the promise of hearing all their greatest hits, eager fans should open their hearts to the fact that these tickets might go quickly. But never fear, we have some top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

