How to get Europe tickets today as UK dates announced for 40th anniversary tour
It’s the final countdown to seeing Europe in 2023. The Swedish band are coming to the UK this October, so here’s everything you need to know about securing tickets.
Get ready to rock the night in 2023 as Europe are celebrating 40 years on stage with an anniversary tour. The Swedish band is selling tickets today and we’re willing to head to Venus to get them, but don’t worry - RadioTimes.com is here to make sure you won’t have to!
The rock group will be performing 18 shows for their Time Capsule tour this October. Taking the form of a career retrospective, the “evening with” will include the best hits from Europe’s 11 studio albums – you don’t want to be in the doghouse by missing this one.
First formed by frontman Joey Tempest and guitarist John Norum, Europe has sold millions of albums throughout their four decades together. They shot to fame in 1986 with single The Final Countdown making number one in 25 countries, and the album of the same name securing a spot on the Billboard 200 chart.
The band have been touring non-stop since 2021 with performances taking place all over. This summer will be no different as Europe have appearances booked in rock festivals in Norway, Sweden, Spain and the Czech Republic.
Then, to end the year, the group will be taking a trip back in time, kicking off this 40-year celebration in Switzerland before winding up in London. A real treat for '80s rock fans, here’s how you can get tickets.
Europe 2023 tour: What are the UK dates and venues?
As a Swedish band, it’s unsurprising that Europe’s tour is taking them all over, well, Europe. But to round up their tour, the rock band will be performing eight shows across the UK, before finally sealing off their time capsule in the London Palladium.
Here’s the full list of UK venues and dates:
- Tuesday 17th October – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
- Wednesday 18th October – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
- Thursday 19th October – The Sage, Gateshead
- Saturday 21st October – The Halls, Wolverhampton
- Sunday 22nd October – The Lowry, Salford
- Tuesday 24th October – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- Wednesday 25th October – The Palladium, London
- Thursday 26th October – The Palladium, London
Ticketing site Live Nation is also selling tickets to some of Europe’s international dates. Here’s a full list of European tour dates and venues:
- Saturday 30th September – Metropole, Lausanne
- Sunday 1st October – Volkshaus, Zurich
- Monday 2nd October – Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Milan
- Wednesday 4th October – Theaterhaus, Stuttgart
- Thursday 5th October – Circus Krone, Munich
- Friday 6th October – Admiralspalast, Berlin
- Sunday 8th October – Opera House, Oslo
- Monday 9th October – Cirkus, Stockholm
- Saturday 14th October – Salle Pleyel, Paris
- Sunday 15th October – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht
Europe 2023 tour: When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Friday 27th January). VIP packages will also be made available for all UK shows, as well as the dates in Oslo and Stockholm.
With 40 years under their belt and the promise of hearing all their greatest hits, eager fans should open their hearts to the fact that these tickets might go quickly. But never fear, we have some top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
