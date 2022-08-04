Now, there’s the chance to see the England Women’s team at Wembley Stadium again as they take on the current world champions, the United States.

If you haven’t had enough of watching The Lionesses play — and let’s face it, after watching their performance throughout the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, with Alessia Russo’s outrageously brilliant backheel goal against Sweden, and Chloe Kelly scoring the winning goal for England against Germany, we don’t think we’ll ever get enough.

The reigning World Cup champions beat Netherlands 2-0 in Parc Olympique Lyonnais back in 2019. But can Sarina Wiegman and the England squad come out victorious? We’re more than hopeful.

Here’s how you can get tickets to this international friendly.

Buy England vs USA Women's tickets at livefootballtickets.com

England vs USA Women: When and where is the match taking place?

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 winners England will play the current world champions, United States, at Wembley Stadium on Friday 7th October 2022.

Wembley Stadium is in the heart of North West London. It’s super easy to reach as it has three railway stations: it's on the Bakerloo, Metropolitan and Jubilee lines.

There’s also parking at Wembley Park, which starts at just £2. Wembley Stadium’s official coach provider, National Express, also runs event-specific coach services from places throughout the UK, so be sure to check that out if you’re travelling from outside of London.

Want to watch more live football? Here's how to get Premier League 2022/23 tickets before the season starts.

Buy England vs USA Women's tickets at livefootballtickets.com

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets for England vs USA Women at Wembley Stadium

Chloe Kelly after scoring the winning goal against Germany in the Women's Euro 2022. New York Post

Tickets for the international friendly between England Women and USA Women football teams are on sale right now.

They went on sale to My England Football members on Tuesday 2nd August, and the general sale opened at 2pm yesterday (Wednesday 3rd August).

Don’t worry, though, you haven’t missed out as there are still tickets available for what will be a very exciting match. However, as resale tickets are only available currently, the prices will be more expensive than the original price. At the time of writing, tickets are £148.99, which we understand is a lot of cash.

It always pays to be cautious when buying resale tickets, too, as the last thing you want is to be duped. In the case of livefootballtickets.com, the website has a 4.4 star Trustpilot rating.

Buy England vs USA Women's tickets at livefootballtickets.com

Advertisement

If you're a fan of live sporting events, check out our Going Out homepage where we publish the latest ticket releases to sports like football, cricket, rugby, and more. Live around Wembley? Be a tourist in your own city with the best London walking tours and top London experience gifts.