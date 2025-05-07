Sheeran, who hails from Ipswich and is a minority stakeholder at the club, called it a "dream" to play there. In the social media announcement for the shows he said: "I play all around the world, in such amazing stadiums, but nothing means as much as this one here.

"This really is a true homecoming, and is three nights only. It'll be such a special weekend of shows, with a killer line-up."

Said killer line-up includes warm-up performances from Myles Smith and Tori Kelly on 11th July, Busted and Dylan on 12th July and James Blunt and Maisie Peters on 13th July.

The shows precede the singer's eighth studio album Play, which is set for a full release on 12 September 2025. So far, Sheeran has released the singles Azizam and Old Phone.

Here's how you can get tickets to see Sheeran live.

Buy Ed Sheeran tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where can I see Ed Sheeran in the UK 2025?

Sheeran has announced a three-night run at Portman Road Stadium – the home of Ipswich Town FC – this July. Here's the dates:

How to get tickets to Ed Sheeran's Ipswich shows

Pre-sale goes live at 10am on Wednesday 7th May.

This is exclusively an album pre-sale for anyone who has already ordered Play before its release date in September.

Meanwhile, general sale will go live at 10am on Friday 9th May. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Ed Sheeran tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

You can also check out the best concerts and tours in 2025 and the best London experience gifts.