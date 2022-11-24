The iconic new wave pop rockers were one of the defining bands of the British music scene in the 1980s and are still producing new music today. Their new tour is titled Future Past, after their 2021 album of the same name. At the performances, fans can expect a mix of newer material and the classics that Duran Duran are known for.

Duran Duran announced a blockbuster UK tour earlier this week. Now, tickets are finally on sale and our guide tells you how to get your hands on some.

Consisting of four 'core members' — lead singer Simon Le Bon, alongside bandmates Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor — the group formed in 1978 and rose to fame thanks to tracks like Girls on Film, Rio and Hungry Like the Wolf. The band is also noted by film fans for creating the title song of 1985 James Bond film, A View to a Kill. The band are also set to star in a new documentary film, A Hollywood High, releasing on 18th December.

The news of the band's tour comes in the wake of the tragic revelation that the group's former guitarist, Andy Taylor, has been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. The band revealed the bad news while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony in LA earlier this month.

Now, for fans on this side of the pond, there are several opportunities to see them live in the UK and Ireland, with five huge shows scheduled for 2023. Here's everything you need to know.

Buy Duran Duran tickets at Ticketmaster

Duran Duran UK 2023 tour: when are the UK shows?

Duran Duran perform live at the Hammersmith Odeon, 1982.

The band is set to play five dates across the UK and Ireland next year, taking in some iconic venues and — no doubt — entertaining sell-out crowds.

Here is the full list of new UK dates and venues for 2023:

Duran Duran UK 2023 tour: when do tickets go on sale?

The different venues have been running various presales, with differing eligibility criteria. They're now all running the Ticketmaster presale though, which began this morning — Thursday 24th November — at 10am.

If you're not eligible for this, you'll need to wait for the general sale which begins on Friday 25th November at 10am.

Buy Duran Duran tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get tickets to the Duran Duran UK 2023 tour

When it comes to getting tickets, joining a presale is the best way to guarantee getting your hands on some. However, if you're not eligible we still expect there to be a reasonable window to grab some in the general sale.

More like this

We'd still advise logging on to the Ticketmaster site before the general sale starts at 10am on Friday, in order to bag a better place in the line and ultimately beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Duran Duran tickets at Ticketmaster

If you're looking forward to the show and want to listen to some of your favourite Duran Duran tracks beforehand, maybe you're looking for some great audio gear recommendations? Take a look at our best wireless earbuds page or — for more affordable options — our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds.

Advertisement

For more from RadioTimes.com, head over to our Going Out section. We've got everything from recommendations on the best West End shows to tips on how to get cheap Alton Tower tickets.