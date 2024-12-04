Before Duran Duran even released an album, their second single, Girls On Film, awarded them a top 10 hit, and when their self-titled debut album finally did arrive in summer 1981, it went straight to number three on the UK Album Charts and stayed there for a whopping 118 weeks.

Fast forward to the 2020s, and Duran Duran performed at BST in 2022 alongside Nile Rodgers & Chic. Now, Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic will be joining forces once again for Chelmsford City Live in 2025, and Duran Duran will be headlining Exeter's Powderham Castle, too.

Here's how to snap up tickets today.

Where is Duran Duran touring in 2025?

Duran Duran will play two headline shows, one in Chelmsford and one in Exeter in 2025. Here's everything you need to know about the dates and venues.

3rd July 2025 — Exeter, Powderham Castle

5th July 2025 — Chelmsford, Chelmsford City Racecourse

Pre-sale tickets for Duran Duran's Exeter and Chelmsford shows are on sale right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 4th December).

General on sale is taking place two days later, on Friday 6th December also at 9am.

