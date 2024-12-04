How to get Duran Duran tickets as pre-sale goes live for new limited UK tour dates
We're Hungry Like the Wolf for a Duran Duran concert.
Duran Duran have had an epic career, from the late seventies to the present day, and the Girls On Film singers have just announced two outdoor summer concerts for 2025. With pre-sale tickets on sale right now, here's how to get your hands on them.
The pop band was formed back in the late '70s in Birmingham by friends Nick Rhodes and John Taylor, brought together by a shared love of post punk music (the beginnings to any great friendship). Duran Duran's first frontman was Stephen Duffy, and the Save a Prayer band would undergo a series of line-up changes, with Roger Taylor joining on the drums, Andy Taylor playing the guitar, and Simon LeBon singing vocals.
Before Duran Duran even released an album, their second single, Girls On Film, awarded them a top 10 hit, and when their self-titled debut album finally did arrive in summer 1981, it went straight to number three on the UK Album Charts and stayed there for a whopping 118 weeks.
Fast forward to the 2020s, and Duran Duran performed at BST in 2022 alongside Nile Rodgers & Chic. Now, Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic will be joining forces once again for Chelmsford City Live in 2025, and Duran Duran will be headlining Exeter's Powderham Castle, too.
Here's how to snap up tickets today.
Buy Duran Duran tickets at Ticketmaster
Looking for some festive activities? Take a look at the best Christmas shows and best UK pantomimes.
Jump to:
Where is Duran Duran touring in 2025?
Duran Duran will play two headline shows, one in Chelmsford and one in Exeter in 2025. Here's everything you need to know about the dates and venues.
Full list of Duran Duran UK dates and venues for 2025:
- 3rd July 2025 — Exeter, Powderham Castle
- 5th July 2025 — Chelmsford, Chelmsford City Racecourse
How to get Duran Duran tickets for new UK summer dates in 2025
Pre-sale tickets for Duran Duran's Exeter and Chelmsford shows are on sale right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 4th December).
General on sale is taking place two days later, on Friday 6th December also at 9am.
Buy Duran Duran tickets at Ticketmaster
There are a lot of exciting shows happening at the moment, just take a look at Strictly Come Dancing UK tour tickets, Fawlty Towers UK tour tickets, and Prat Pack tickets.