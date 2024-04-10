Lipa is headlining the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday 17th October this year.

In an Instagram post, the 28-year-old gushed: "So excited to announce I’ll be doing a show at the Royal Albert Hall on October 17th this year. This is such a special iconic venue and I can’t wait to share these songs live with you."

The pop star has been releasing dance-along tracks for almost a decade; 2015 saw Lipa release her debut single New Love and the track Be the One, and just one year later, Lipa was chosen as one of the most promising emerging music acts in the BBC Sound of 2016 longlist.

We certainly remember where we were when Lipa released the 2017 single New Rules (our friend was going through a break-up…), which skyrocketed the singer to fame.

Lipa’s self-titled debut album, which featured New Rules and the song IDGAF, reached Platinum status in the UK and US, and earned her two BRIT Awards: British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act.

At the start of 2024, Lipa released Houdini, the lead single from her upcoming album Radical Optimism, and we’ve since been treated to the track Training Season from the same album.

Let’s find out how to secure Dua Lipa tickets for her one-off London concert.

Is Dua Lipa doing a UK tour?

It’s no lie when we say that Lipa has announced just one UK show so far, and that’s at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

However, the One Kiss singer has been announced as a Glastonbury Festival headliner and released European arena show tickets, so we’re hopeful more UK dates will be added.

17th Oct 2024 — London, Royal Albert Hall

How much do Dua Lipa concert tickets cost?

Dua Lipa. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

At the time of writing (Wednesday 10th April), ticket pricing for Lipa’s Royal Albert Hall show hasn’t been announced.

When Lipa embarked on her Future Nostalgia tour, tickets started from around £44, so we’re expecting them to cost a little more than that.

You can count on the RadioTimes.com Going Out team to be the one to help you secure concert tickets! After all, guides such as our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue one are equipped with top tips on how to tame Ticketmaster.

The artist and O2 Priority pre-sales are on sale right now, having gone live this morning (Wednesday 10th April) at 10am.

When we clicked through to buy tickets at exactly 10am this morning (Wednesday 10th April), we were met with a long queue, so hang tight Lipa fans, there are still tickets available.

General on sale will happen two days later (Friday 12th April), also at 10am.

