How to get Crowded House tickets for 2024 tour as Ticketmaster sale is live
Hey now, hey now, did you know rock legends Crowded House are touring the UK and Ireland in October this year with tickets on sale now? You don't have to dream it's over — because it's not!
Fans of Crowded House, you're in luck! The multi-Platinum band have announced that they'll be performing shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Dublin and more as part of their Gravity Stairs tour. The UK and Ireland tour is in support of their most recent album, Gravity Stairs, which was released in May this year.
Crowded House have been performing since 1985, but it wasn't the first band some of its members were in. The rock band was formed in Melbourne by New Zealander Neil Finn and Australians Paul Hester and Nick Seymour. Later Crowded House members included Finn's brother Tim Finn who was in their former band, Split Enz.
The Better Be Home singers have a string of hits under their belt, including Don't Dream It's Over and Something So Strong, and have achieved success in countries like the UK and United States. As of 2021, Crowded House had sold a whopping 15 million albums worldwide, and they were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame back in 2016.
For the chance to see Crowded House at a venue near you, here's everything you need to know to secure concert tickets.
Buy Crowded House tickets at Ticketmaster
What are the Crowded House UK and Ireland tour venues?
If you enjoyed Crowded House's performance at Shepherd's Bush Empire on the 13th June, then you'll be thrilled to learn the New Zealand/Australian rockers are re-visiting London as well as further UK and Irish cities.
Let's see if Crowded House are coming to a city near you in 2024.
Full list of Crowded House UK and Ireland dates and venues:
- 8th Oct 2024 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 9th Oct 2024 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 11th Oct 2024 — London, The O2
- 12th Oct 2024 — Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- 14th Oct 2024 — Dublin, 3Arena
- 16th Oct 2024 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 17th Oct 2024 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Who is supporting Crowded House in 2024?
Finn's son Liam Finn will support Crowded House at their concert dates. Finn's musical genre is described as indie rock meets dream pop, and he has three studio albums under his belt.
Buy Crowded House tickets at Ticketmaster
How much are Crowded House tickets?
At the time of writing (Friday 21st June), Crowded House tickets will set you back from £41.45, not including the booking fee. Prices will vary for each venue, for example, London's The O2 might be more expensive.
Buy Crowded House tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Crowded House UK and Ireland tour tickets
General on sale for Crowded House's UK and Ireland concerts is live now! Tickets were released at 9am this morning (Friday 21st July). For an extra helping hand in securing tickets, be sure to take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.
Buy Crowded House tickets at Ticketmaster
