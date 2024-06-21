The Better Be Home singers have a string of hits under their belt, including Don't Dream It's Over and Something So Strong, and have achieved success in countries like the UK and United States. As of 2021, Crowded House had sold a whopping 15 million albums worldwide, and they were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame back in 2016.

For the chance to see Crowded House at a venue near you, here's everything you need to know to secure concert tickets.

Buy Crowded House tickets at Ticketmaster

What are the Crowded House UK and Ireland tour venues?

Crowded House. Photo by Kim Landy/Getty Images for Global Citizen

If you enjoyed Crowded House's performance at Shepherd's Bush Empire on the 13th June, then you'll be thrilled to learn the New Zealand/Australian rockers are re-visiting London as well as further UK and Irish cities.

Let's see if Crowded House are coming to a city near you in 2024.

Who is supporting Crowded House in 2024?

Finn's son Liam Finn will support Crowded House at their concert dates. Finn's musical genre is described as indie rock meets dream pop, and he has three studio albums under his belt.

How much are Crowded House tickets?

At the time of writing (Friday 21st June), Crowded House tickets will set you back from £41.45, not including the booking fee. Prices will vary for each venue, for example, London's The O2 might be more expensive.

How to get Crowded House UK and Ireland tour tickets

General on sale for Crowded House's UK and Ireland concerts is live now! Tickets were released at 9am this morning (Friday 21st July). For an extra helping hand in securing tickets, be sure to take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

