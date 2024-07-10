Running for just eight weeks, audiences will be able to marvel at the show's trademark incredible acrobatics and effects, except now it's being presented in a completely unique way.

The upcoming production will see the venue completely reconfigured, as the seating and stage will be split into two halves.

This twist is being directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, who has amazed over 11 million spectators, in 22 countries, on 4 continents, with the show. Here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Cirque du Soleil: Corteo tickets at Ticketmaster

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo will run from Thursday 9th January to Sunday 2nd March 2025 at the historic Royal Albert Hall.

If you've never been there before the Royal Albert Hall – opened by Queen Victoria in 1871 – sits in South Kensington, which you can get to from Knightsbridge (Piccadilly Line) or South Kensington (Piccadilly, Circle and District Line).

How to get Cirque du Soleil: Corteo tickets for Royal Albert Hall

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 10th July. Meanwhile general sale will open at 10am on Friday 12th July, so why don't you flip on over to Ticketmaster and get yourself a spot?

Buy Cirque du Soleil: Corteo tickets at Ticketmaster

