How to get Burna Boy tickets as sale goes live for one-off UK date in Manchester
The Afrobeats superstar is coming to Manchester for one night only next April.
Global Afrobeats star Burna Boy is back in the UK for a one-night-only next spring, as part of his 2025 tour.
The Nigerian-born singer, best known for hits such as Last Last, Ye, and On the Low, is coming to Manchester for a one-off performance at the Co-op Live arena.
This announcement comes off the back of the news his eighth studio album, No Sign Of Weakness, is also set to come out in 2025, although an official release date has yet to be announced.
Plus, his latest single Bundle By Bundle has just dropped, following on from the huge success of his Grammy-nominated summer single Higher.
Burna Boy's European tour will take him on to shows in Paris' Stade de France and two shows in Germany. Then in October, he'll be headlining two gigs in LA.
But, for now, here's how you can get tickets to his Manchester show.
See Burna Boy in style with Seat Unique
Do you know what would make seeing your favourite artist even more spectacular? Seeing them in style, with one of Seat Unique's hospitality packages.
This official partner has a range of hospitality options available for Burna Boys' Manchester show, ranging from £149 to £249 per person.
One option we love is the Early Access Standing package which get you standing tickets for the show, access to the venue an hour before doors open, plus exclusive food and drink options. So don't wait around, grab your spot today!
What is the date of Burna Boy's 2025 Manchester show?
Burna Boy is coming to Manchester for one night only next year, here's the date:
- 21st Apr 2025 (Easter Monday) – Manchester, Co-op Live
How to get tickets to Burna Boy's 2025 Manchester show
General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 20th December. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Burna Boy tickets at Ticketmaster
Is there hospitality available?
Yes. Official hospitality partner Seat Unique is offering packages from £149 per person.
This would be for the Early Access Standing package, which gives a standing ticket for the show, access to the venue one hour before doors open, a complimentary drink voucher, plus exclusive access to the Co-op Live's Vertu Place concourse.
You can also get the even more exclusive Backstage Club and Hideaway packages for £199 and £249 respectively.
Buy Burna Boy hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
