This announcement comes off the back of the news his eighth studio album, No Sign Of Weakness, is also set to come out in 2025, although an official release date has yet to be announced.

Plus, his latest single Bundle By Bundle has just dropped, following on from the huge success of his Grammy-nominated summer single Higher.

Burna Boy's European tour will take him on to shows in Paris' Stade de France and two shows in Germany. Then in October, he'll be headlining two gigs in LA.

But, for now, here's how you can get tickets to his Manchester show.

Burna Boy is coming to Manchester for one night only next year, here's the date:

21st Apr 2025 (Easter Monday) – Manchester, Co-op Live

How to get tickets to Burna Boy's 2025 Manchester show

General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 20th December. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Burna Boy tickets at Ticketmaster

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. Official hospitality partner Seat Unique is offering packages from £149 per person.

This would be for the Early Access Standing package, which gives a standing ticket for the show, access to the venue one hour before doors open, a complimentary drink voucher, plus exclusive access to the Co-op Live's Vertu Place concourse.

You can also get the even more exclusive Backstage Club and Hideaway packages for £199 and £249 respectively.

Buy Burna Boy hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

