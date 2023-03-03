The LP, entitled, The Record, will be put out this month, and the album’s artwork and three singles $20, Emily I'm Sorry, and True Blue, came with the initial announcement.

It’s only March and it’s already been a busy year for Boygenius (and their fans!). The supergroup — a band formed by musicians already famous in their own right — announced on social media in January that they have a full-length LP ready to be released to the world.

Now, in August of this year, Boygenius — made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — will play a huge show at London’s Gunnersbury Park. They'll be joined by indie pop band Muna and American singer-songwriter Ethel Cain, and will also play a show at Halifax’s The Piece Hall with Cain as well.

The trio are currently warming up for their UK concerts, if you can call Coachella a warm-up gig. They'll be playing at the California festival in April and are embarking on a tour of America with artists such as Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange before then heading to the UK.

The three members of Boygenius are successful musicians in their own right, composed of four-time Grammy nominated Bridgers, critically-acclaimed songwriter Dacus, and Baker who has collaborated with and opened for Paramore, The National, and The Front Bottoms, just to name a few.

Bridgers called the formation of Boygenius a “kind of accident”, as the trio were fans of each other's music, became friends and then decided to make a band. Their 2018 self-titled debut EP was self-produced in just four days, with each member bringing one full song and one incomplete idea to the table for the three of them to flesh it out together. It was met with universal acclaim from critics and listeners.

More like this

Since the debut EP, Boygenius have supported each other on solo endeavours, too. The trio have provided backing vocals for Bridgers’ Graceland Too and I Know the End, Baker’s Favor, and Dacus’s Please Stay and Going Going Gone.

But, as we know, Boygenius didn’t stay apart for too long! The band is going on tour in 2023, and here’s how you can snap up tickets to the UK shows.

Buy Boygenius tickets at Ticketmaster

How do you listen to Boygenius? If you're thinking of switching music streaming services, check out our Apple Music vs Spotify and Amazon Music vs Spotify guides.

The first Boygenius UK show will take place at Gunnersbury Park in west London, and the trio will be joined by Muna, Ethel Cain and more acts that are yet to be announced.

The second Boygenius UK show will be at The Piece Hall in Halifax, with Cain also confirmed as a supporting act.

The Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sale kicked off at 10am yesterday (Thursday 2nd March).

General on sale is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 3rd March).

As there are only two Boygenius UK shows, we can imagine tickets will be popular (to say the very least). So, be sure to check out our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide ahead of purchasing tickets.

Buy Boygenius tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Travelling to London for the Boygenius show? Make a few days of it with activities like the London experience gifts, the top London walking tours and the best London rooftop gardens.