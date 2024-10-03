Not only that, he also holds the record for the most performances at Madison Square Gardens – a whopping 134.

Now, Mr Long Island is making his way across the pond once more for two nights and two nights only.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or just discovering his catalogue of hits, be sure not to miss out on the chance to see Billy Joel live. This is sure to be an extremely popular show, so we've put together the ultimate guide on how to get tickets, including dates, venue, presale dates and more.

Buy Billy Joel tickets at Ticketmaster

The renowned singer-songwriter will only be visiting two UK venues in 2025. Here's the low-down:

7th June 2025 — Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield

21st June 2025 — Liverpool, Anfield

When do Billy Joel tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 4th October.

Billy Joel pre-sale tickets UK tour 2025

There are also a two pre-sales going live before the general sale on Friday, allowing you to snag a ticket earlier.

These are the Live Nation pre-sale and the Ticketmaster pre-sale, both valid for each show and both live from 10am on Thursday 3rd October until 9am on Friday 4th October.

Billy Joel UK tour 2025 hospitality tickets

Ticketmaster is also offering VIP experiences and hospitality tickets for each show on their website, which will go live at the same time as general sale tickets.

You can find additional hospitality tickets and VIP experiences for Billy Joel's Edinburgh concert over at Seat Unique.

Buy Billy Joel hospitality packages at Seat Unique

How to get Billy Joel tickets for his 2025 tour

Demand is expected to be high for Billy Joel's 2025 tour, so be sure to get online bright and early, well before tickets are due to go on sale.

If you're worried about not securing the tickets of your choice, it's always worth having a look at the hospitality packages available as demand

Not only are you more likely to get a ticket, you'll also have extra perks awaiting you on the day, including things like food and drink, and priority seats.

Buy Billy Joel hospitality packages at Seat Unique

If you're after more expert advice on navigating buying tickets, check out our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.