Announced earlier this week, Wong will be performing a matinee and an evening show on the same day this August. This stop comes in the middle of her huge North American tour, which resumes on the 16 th of June in Long Beach, California. The tour will then carry on to 12 other cities across Canada and the US, as well as a bonus show in Paris.

She’s a comedian, writer, actor, and director best known for her work on the likes of Big Mouth, Always Be My Maybe, and Beef. Now, the ubiquitous Ali Wong is bringing her 2023 tour to the UK for two shows at London’s Eventim Apollo.

The show will mark a much-anticipated return for Wong, who was supposed to perform at the Apollo with her Milk & Honey tour in 2020 but was prevented by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Her latest tour is simply called Ali Wong: Live, and is likely to include Wong's usual brand of sharp wit, brutal honesty, and the tackling of difficult topics. In the past, Wong has gone into great detail about her experiences with motherhood and gender roles with her show Baby Cobra and her debut book Dear Girls.

Hopefully fans will get to hear the details of some of the 41-year-old’s most recent wins, like the production of her dark comedy series Beef, or her 2022 Netflix special Don Wong. So, to see Ali Wong: Live here’s how you can get tickets today.

Buy Ali Wong tickets at Ticketmaster

Wong will be stopping in the UK for just one date this August. She’ll be performing two shows on that day: a matinee and an evening show, here are the full details:

5:30pm, 12 th August 2023 – Eventim Apollo, London

9pm, 12th August 2023 – Eventim Apollo, London

The Eventim Apollo, formerly the Hammersmith Apollo, sits just down the road from Hammersmith station. To get there you can take the Circle, Hammersmith & City, District or Piccadilly lines, or can get National Rail services to Kensington Olympia.

More like this

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Pre-sale for Ali Wong’s UK show went live on Wednesday, 6th of June for O2 Priority customers and Live Nation members.

General sale tickets go live today at 10am (Friday, 9th June) so to guarantee yourself a spot make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Ali Wong tickets at Ticketmaster

If you think Ali Wong tickets would make a great gift idea, why not also check out the best birthday experience gifts?

Advertisement

Or we've got more night out suggestions with What is Frameless? and how to see Fleabag live.