How to get tickets to Ali Wong’s one-off UK tour date at The Apollo
Stand-up Comedian Ali Wong is heading to the UK for one day only this summer as part of her huge 2023 world tour. Tickets are on sale now so here’s how you can grab yourself a seat.
She’s a comedian, writer, actor, and director best known for her work on the likes of Big Mouth, Always Be My Maybe, and Beef. Now, the ubiquitous Ali Wong is bringing her 2023 tour to the UK for two shows at London’s Eventim Apollo.
Announced earlier this week, Wong will be performing a matinee and an evening show on the same day this August. This stop comes in the middle of her huge North American tour, which resumes on the 16th of June in Long Beach, California. The tour will then carry on to 12 other cities across Canada and the US, as well as a bonus show in Paris.
The show will mark a much-anticipated return for Wong, who was supposed to perform at the Apollo with her Milk & Honey tour in 2020 but was prevented by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Her latest tour is simply called Ali Wong: Live, and is likely to include Wong's usual brand of sharp wit, brutal honesty, and the tackling of difficult topics. In the past, Wong has gone into great detail about her experiences with motherhood and gender roles with her show Baby Cobra and her debut book Dear Girls.
Hopefully fans will get to hear the details of some of the 41-year-old’s most recent wins, like the production of her dark comedy series Beef, or her 2022 Netflix special Don Wong. So, to see Ali Wong: Live here’s how you can get tickets today.
What is the date and venue of Ali Wong’s UK show?
Wong will be stopping in the UK for just one date this August. She’ll be performing two shows on that day: a matinee and an evening show, here are the full details:
- 5:30pm, 12th August 2023 – Eventim Apollo, London
- 9pm, 12th August 2023 – Eventim Apollo, London
The Eventim Apollo, formerly the Hammersmith Apollo, sits just down the road from Hammersmith station. To get there you can take the Circle, Hammersmith & City, District or Piccadilly lines, or can get National Rail services to Kensington Olympia.
How to get tickets to Ali Wong’s UK date in London
Pre-sale for Ali Wong’s UK show went live on Wednesday, 6th of June for O2 Priority customers and Live Nation members.
General sale tickets go live today at 10am (Friday, 9th June) so to guarantee yourself a spot make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
