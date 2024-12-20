In 2020, the album was certified Platinum nine times over by the RIAA and it also featured on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

50 Cent’s latest tour will include performances of fan favourite tracks from Get Rich or Die Tryin', and other albums such as The Massacre which produced tunes like Candy Shop and Disco Inferno.

And let's not forget the album Curtis, where 50 Cent collaborated with artists like Mary J Blige, Eminem, Akon and Justin Timberlake.

Now 50 Cent is coming to the UK, accompanied by the iconic Mary J. Blige and Davido. Here's how you can get tickets.

50 Cent will be heading to the UK for one night and one night only:

3rd July 2025— Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Are there any 50 Cent hospitality packages and VIP tickets available?

If you want to take your 50 Cent concert experience to the next level, you can do that by snagging a hospitality ticket.

There are three different hospitality packages available at Seat Unique, with benefits including private bar access, heated seats and food and drink.

Tickets for 50 Cent's UK tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday 20th December.

To be in with the best chance of getting your hands on tickets, be sure to head to the Ticketmaster website bright and early, at least 10 or 15 minutes before tickets go on sale. Remember to have your log-in details to hand!

Or, even better, you can try to get tickets in one of the pre-sales. Here's a full list of pre-sale dates and times:

