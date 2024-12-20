How to get 50 Cent tickets as sale goes live for his only 2025 UK tour date
It's time to Party like it’s your birthday! Here's how you can get tickets to see East Coast rapper 50 Cent on his UK tour.
Today marks an important day for hip-hop fans, as the iconic 50 Cent has announced his return to the UK.
50 Cent’s debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was released back in 2003 on February 6th. Now, over 20 years later, the artist is going on tour to celebrate the career-defining album which produced hits like In da Club and PIMP.
In 2020, the album was certified Platinum nine times over by the RIAA and it also featured on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.
50 Cent’s latest tour will include performances of fan favourite tracks from Get Rich or Die Tryin', and other albums such as The Massacre which produced tunes like Candy Shop and Disco Inferno.
And let's not forget the album Curtis, where 50 Cent collaborated with artists like Mary J Blige, Eminem, Akon and Justin Timberlake.
Now 50 Cent is coming to the UK, accompanied by the iconic Mary J. Blige and Davido. Here's how you can get tickets.
Buy 50 Cent tickets at Ticketmaster
Jump to:
- Full list of 50 Cent UK tour dates and venues
- 50 Cent hospitality packages and VIP tickets
- How to buy 50 Cent tickets for his 2025 UK tour
What is the 50 cent UK tour date and venue?
50 Cent will be heading to the UK for one night and one night only:
- 3rd July 2025— Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Are there any 50 Cent hospitality packages and VIP tickets available?
If you want to take your 50 Cent concert experience to the next level, you can do that by snagging a hospitality ticket.
There are three different hospitality packages available at Seat Unique, with benefits including private bar access, heated seats and food and drink.
Buy 50 cent hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
Buy 50 Cent tickets at Ticketmaster
How to buy 50 Cent tickets for only 2025 UK tour date
Tickets for 50 Cent's UK tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday 20th December.
To be in with the best chance of getting your hands on tickets, be sure to head to the Ticketmaster website bright and early, at least 10 or 15 minutes before tickets go on sale. Remember to have your log-in details to hand!
Or, even better, you can try to get tickets in one of the pre-sales. Here's a full list of pre-sale dates and times:
