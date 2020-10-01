Accessibility Links

Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 day tickets go on sale – here’s how to get tickets

The summer festival is back for 2021.

Reading and Leeds 2021 tickets

This year’s Reading and Leeds Festival faced the same fate as many summer festivals after being cancelled due to COVID-19. 

However, sights have quickly turned to the year of 2021 with the hope it will be filled with a lot more live music. 

Many artists have already announced 2021 tours, and now it seems it is the turn of the festivals. 

Reading and Leeds Festival now has both day and weekend tickets on sale, along with all the usual extras of lanyards, t-shirts and locker hire.

To celebrate the release of day tickets, the festival shared a playlist full of their line-up artists including Mabel, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi.

When is Reading and Leeds Festival 2021? 

The 2021 festival will take place over the August bank holiday from Friday 27th August to Sunday 29th August.

Where is Reading and Leeds Festival 2021?

The festival is always split over two locations with the main acts alternating over the weekend. The Reading venue is Richfield Avenue and the Leeds venue is Bramham Park.

When do tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 go on sale? 

The weekend and day tickets for both venues are on sale now. This includes early entry and the weekend instalment plan.

Get Reading and Leeds 2021 tickets now

How to get tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 

Reading and Leeds 2021 tickets

Tickets are available to buy on official ticket vendor Ticketmaster. Beyond the day and weekend tickets, Ticketmaster also sells ‘extras’ including lanyards, t-shirts, locker hire and a ‘luxury loo’ option.

Reading tickets

Reading weekend ticket – buy now

Reading early entry – buy now

Reading weekend instalment plan – buy now

Reading Friday ticket – buy now

Reading Saturday ticket – buy now

Reading Sunday ticket – buy now

Leeds tickets

Leeds weekend ticket – buy now

Leeds early entry – buy now

Leeds weekend instalment plan – buy now

Leeds Friday ticket – buy now

Leeds Saturday ticket – buy now

Leeds Sunday ticket – buy now

Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 line up

The Reading and Leeds 2021 line up includes many of the artists we were expecting to see this year like Stormzy and Liam Gallagher.

The 2021 line up includes:

  • Stormzy 
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Catfish and the Bottlemen 
  • Post Malone
  • Queens of the Stone Age
  • Mabel
  • Lewis Capaldi 
  • Charli XCX
  • MK
  • AJ Tracey 
  • Two Door Cinema Club 
  • Disclosure
  • The Wombats
  • Gerry Cinnamon
  • Sigrid
  • Madison Beer
  • Beadaboodee
  • KSI
  • Yungblud
