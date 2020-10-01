Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 day tickets go on sale – here’s how to get tickets

This year’s Reading and Leeds Festival faced the same fate as many summer festivals after being cancelled due to COVID-19.

However, sights have quickly turned to the year of 2021 with the hope it will be filled with a lot more live music.

Many artists have already announced 2021 tours, and now it seems it is the turn of the festivals.

Reading and Leeds Festival now has both day and weekend tickets on sale, along with all the usual extras of lanyards, t-shirts and locker hire.

To celebrate the release of day tickets, the festival shared a playlist full of their line-up artists including Mabel, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi.

Who's got their DAY TICKETS for Friday at READING & Saturday at LEEDS? ☝️ To kickstart the party, we've created a playlist to celebrate our incredible Friday and Saturday artists ???? Day Tickets are on sale NOW ????

Reading ❤️ https://t.co/USmwnI1C3E

Leeds ???? https://t.co/661xeiXoeM pic.twitter.com/kepDtIQ1U3 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) September 25, 2020

When is Reading and Leeds Festival 2021?

The 2021 festival will take place over the August bank holiday from Friday 27th August to Sunday 29th August.

Where is Reading and Leeds Festival 2021?

The festival is always split over two locations with the main acts alternating over the weekend. The Reading venue is Richfield Avenue and the Leeds venue is Bramham Park.

When do tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 go on sale?

The weekend and day tickets for both venues are on sale now. This includes early entry and the weekend instalment plan.

Get Reading and Leeds 2021 tickets now

How to get tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2021

Tickets are available to buy on official ticket vendor Ticketmaster. Beyond the day and weekend tickets, Ticketmaster also sells ‘extras’ including lanyards, t-shirts, locker hire and a ‘luxury loo’ option.

Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 line up

The Reading and Leeds 2021 line up includes many of the artists we were expecting to see this year like Stormzy and Liam Gallagher.

The 2021 line up includes:

Stormzy

Liam Gallagher

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Post Malone

Queens of the Stone Age

Mabel

Lewis Capaldi

Charli XCX

MK

AJ Tracey

Two Door Cinema Club

Disclosure

The Wombats

Gerry Cinnamon

Sigrid

Madison Beer

Beadaboodee

KSI

Yungblud

