Two men were arrested for the alleged terror plot, with Franz Ruf, Austria's general director for public security, stating that a 19-year-old Austrian citizen had been arrested. A 17-year-old has also been arrested in connection to the suspected terror plot.

The cancellations arrived days before Swifties prepared to attend the singer's concerts at Wembley Stadium, which is set to kick off on Thursday 15th August.

Amid the cancellations, the Wembley Stadium concerts are still set to take place, but what have the Met Police and London mayor Sadiq Khan said about any safety concerns?

Taylor Swift concerts at Wembley Stadium: Met Police and Sadiq Khan on safety concerns

Taylor Swift. Gregor Fischer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

As it stands, Taylor Swift's Wembley Stadium shows will still take place.

The pop star is set to play at the stadium from 15th to 20th August, with the Metropolitan Police and mayor of London having stringent plans in place.

"London plays host to a significant number of very high profile events each year, with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told Sky News.

"The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.

"There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London. As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review."

London mayor Sadiq Khan told the news site that he plans to "carry on working closely with police, ensuring that the concerts can take place in London safely".

