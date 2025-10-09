Well, whatever it is, they've bottled it, and transported it to London for the Traitors Live Experience, a 100% faithful recreation of the BBC series now open in Covent Garden.

Whether you're a die-hard Diane fan or more of a casual viewer for when the January blues hit, the experience is a perfect match, down to the dramatic pop covers and dead-pan attitude of its tweed-clad host.

Two members of the RadioTimes.com team were invited to try the experience and I, dear reader, was selected as a Traitor – so you can trust me when I say the tension on the show is real.

The Traitors Live Experience. Traitors live

The experience takes place in groups of 10 to 14 and allows players to compete in a range of mini-games in order to earn "money" and gain a higher spot on the overall league table. The challenges range from memory tasks to treasure hunts and present the players with a special chance to earn shields that grant immunity from murder.

Although simple and mainly isolated to the one room, these tasks were fun and accessible for everyone and still managed to pose a challenge, especially when it came to working with people you'd only just met.

As in the show however, all this paled in comparison to the dreaded round table, where as a team you must accuse and ultimately banish a fellow player. As a Traitor, I can say it was genuinely uncomfortable trying to come up with reasons to banish people I knew, for a fact, were Faithful, all the while attempting to stay under the radar as the group diminished.

Although there is definitely nowhere near as much drama and animosity as on TV, the stress of discussion and voting is palpable, very much helped by the suspenseful tones of our host.

After banishment, it is of course, time to murder, but I won't spoil how that works – best you experience those moments of dread for yourself.

The design of the experience is just as bang on, with the grandiose Scottish castle perfectly encapsulated in our little room. The lighting and music also do wonders for the atmosphere and, if you get far enough in the game, you might get to take a short trip to the legendary Traitors tower.

Just to clear things up too, when you die or get banished you leave the room but not the game. Afterwards you're taken into another room where you can continue to watch the players and still participate in challenges.

Overall, this is a perfectly stylised, gripping and fun experience, as enjoyable as it is suspenseful, and one that leaves you with a lot more understanding for why the show's actual players act the way we do.

And for my part, I'd say I was definitely more of a Mina than a Linda, but didn't quite reach the levels of deception and mastery as Charlotte did. Now it's time to see how you get on.

How does The Traitors Live Experience work?

The Traitors Live Experience. The Traitors Live

The Traitors Live Experience runs very similarly to the TV series. You play in groups of 10-14 – which can be either one group or a collection of smaller groups put together – and get taken to a room with the round table.

You'll stay within the room for the majority of the experience, completing mini games that involve searching for clues, remembering images, answering riddles and more. Throughout the challenges you're trying to earn "money" which will go towards your group's final score on the leader board at the end – however you can also use that time to win shields.

After challenges you sit at the round table and, in an exact copy of the series, discuss who you think is a Traitor in your midst. One by one you'll name the player you wish to banish, who must reveal their status as Traitor or Faithful.

Once banishment is over, it's another night where the Traitors must decide who to murder – there is never an option to recruit. Fear not, anyone who is murdered or banished is taken to a room to watch the rest of the experience and can still participate in a series of challenges where the players must "commune with the dead".

At the end, if only Faithfuls remain, the total money you've won goes on the leader board, but – if there's a Traitor amongst you – the money is wiped away.

Where is The Traitors Live Experience?

The Experience can be found in 60 Short's Gardens, Covent Garden.

It's only a short walk from Covent Garden station so you can either head there on the Piccadilly Line or get the Central, Northern or Elizabeth Line to Tottenham Court Road and walk five minutes from there.

It's easy to spot thanks to the huge red and orange logo on the side of the building and the venue is also accessible for wheelchair users.

How long does The Traitors Live Experience last?

The Traitors Live Experience. The Traitors live

The experience itself lasts roughly two hours with no break once you get started. However, I'd recommend building in at least three to four hours for the whole thing as there's a bit of time at the start where you check in and wait to be called in your group – make sure you use this time to go to the toilet because you won't want to miss anything once you go in. Plus, you'll definitely want time afterwards to grab a drink with your team and go over all the scandalous details!

What age is The Traitors Live Experience for?

The Traitors Live Experience is for 18+ only, however they do also have specific family runs for anyone aged 12+. You can find these by selecting the "Family Friendly" filter on the official website.

How much are The Traitors Live Experience tickets?

There are three tiers of ticket prices depending on how early you book the experience. If you book an Early Bird ticket you're paying £29.50 for an off-peak time (weekdays and school term times) and £34.50 for the peak periods. The standard tickets then cost £34.50 for off-peak and £39.50 for peak, followed by the last few for £42.50 and £47.50 respectively.

You can also hire out Private Tables for your own groups of 10-14, which start from £65 per person.

How to buy The Traitors Live Experience tickets

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, which will then take you through to the official Traitors website, or you can buy the experience as a gift for two on Buyagift or Red Letter Days – this would be a solid Christmas present.

