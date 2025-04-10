Therefore, the improvisational play will inevitably differ from show to show as each actor puts their stamp on the challenging guest role, with Doctor Who icon Tennant and The Wheel of Time's Myal being the latest to sign up.

The synopsis reads: "A father [the guest actor] loses his daughter in a car accident. The driver of the car that killed her is a stage hypnotist [played by Crouch]. The two men meet for the first time when the father volunteers for the hypnotist's act.

"What follows is a live theatrical experience like no other – a bold and absurdly comic story of loss, suggestion and the power of the mind."

Other actors added to the Young Vic production this week – each taking one turn as the guest – are Alfred Enoch (The Couple Next Door), Lorraine Ashbourne (Alma’s Not Normal), Eddie Marsan (Back to Black) and Nina Sosanya (Baby Reindeer).

Previously confirmed co-stars for Crouch include Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Arthur Darvill (Broadchurch), Sọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London), Mark Gatiss (The League of Gentlemen) and Julie Hesmondhalgh (Mr Bates vs The Post Office).

You might also see Michelle Terry (Marcella), Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World), Luke Thompson (Bridgerton), Russell Tovey (Juice) or Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

However, it will not be revealed which guest is performing which show until they step on stage at the beginning, so you'll have no way to guarantee the actor you'll be watching.

Fortunately, with a line-up this strong, you're sure to be in for a memorable evening in any case!

An Oak Tree is performed at the Young Vic from 6th to 24th May 2025.

