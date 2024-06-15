To celebrate, RadioTimes.com Pride Month Guest Editor T'Nia Miller has picked out some of her favourites – so why not give them a visit?

Muphoria Gallery – June 2024 (all month)

What? Where art, music, and celebration collide in the heart of London's vibrant Soho district at Muphoria Gallery.

Where? Berwick Street, Soho, London W1F 0PQ.

Disabled, Queer & Here: Pride for Everybody – 30th June 2024

What? A Pride event bringing together the disabled and queer communities

Where? Brady Arts & Community Centre, Hanbury Street, London, E1 5HU.

Black Pride – 11th August 2024

A person at Black Pride in Haggerston Park in London. Quintina Valero/Getty Images

What? UK Black Pride brings the community together for a party and protest. Now officially the world’s largest celebration for LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern, the event will see a range of performances, talks, community stalls and workshops.

Where? Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, London.

Vogue Rites Present The Mighty Crown Ball – 24th August 2024

What? London’s grassroots Ballroom collective Vogue Rites present an unmissable open-air Vogue Ball. On carnival weekend, the spotlight shines on the Voguing community and its remarkable talents as performers and house members walk the runway and compete for trophies in an outdoor extravaganza of dance, fashion and music, featuring a host of international Ballroom talent.

Where? Somerset House, London.

Visual activist Zanele Muholi at the Tate Modern – until January 2025

Zanele Muholi. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

What? Zanele Muholi is one of the most acclaimed photographers working today, and their work has been exhibited all over the world. With over 260 photographs, this exhibition presents the full breadth of their career to date.

Muholi describes themself as a visual activist. From the early 2000s, they have documented and celebrated the lives of South Africa’s Black lesbian, gay, trans, queer and intersex communities.

Where? Tate Modern, London.

What? Bollyqueer is a Bollywood dance class made for and by queer people. It aims to encourage empowerment by breaking down gender and sexuality norms and recognising those who exist beyond the gender binary.

Where? Various locations

T'Nia Miller is the RadioTimes.com Pride Month Guest Editor.

