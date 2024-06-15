Best days out in London for Pride Month: T'Nia Miller's picks
Our Pride Month Guest Editor's favourites!
This Pride Month, there are plenty of events on for those wanting to celebrate, especially when it comes to a day out in London.
From galleries and theatre to Pride marches, there's something for everyone this Pride Month.
To celebrate, RadioTimes.com Pride Month Guest Editor T'Nia Miller has picked out some of her favourites – so why not give them a visit?
Check out all the information you need below.
Muphoria Gallery – June 2024 (all month)
What? Where art, music, and celebration collide in the heart of London's vibrant Soho district at Muphoria Gallery.
Where? Berwick Street, Soho, London W1F 0PQ.
Disabled, Queer & Here: Pride for Everybody – 30th June 2024
What? A Pride event bringing together the disabled and queer communities
Where? Brady Arts & Community Centre, Hanbury Street, London, E1 5HU.
Black Pride – 11th August 2024
What? UK Black Pride brings the community together for a party and protest. Now officially the world’s largest celebration for LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern, the event will see a range of performances, talks, community stalls and workshops.
Where? Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, London.
Vogue Rites Present The Mighty Crown Ball – 24th August 2024
What? London’s grassroots Ballroom collective Vogue Rites present an unmissable open-air Vogue Ball. On carnival weekend, the spotlight shines on the Voguing community and its remarkable talents as performers and house members walk the runway and compete for trophies in an outdoor extravaganza of dance, fashion and music, featuring a host of international Ballroom talent.
Where? Somerset House, London.
Visual activist Zanele Muholi at the Tate Modern – until January 2025
What? Zanele Muholi is one of the most acclaimed photographers working today, and their work has been exhibited all over the world. With over 260 photographs, this exhibition presents the full breadth of their career to date.
Muholi describes themself as a visual activist. From the early 2000s, they have documented and celebrated the lives of South Africa’s Black lesbian, gay, trans, queer and intersex communities.
Where? Tate Modern, London.
Bollyqueer – various dates
What? Bollyqueer is a Bollywood dance class made for and by queer people. It aims to encourage empowerment by breaking down gender and sexuality norms and recognising those who exist beyond the gender binary.
Where? Various locations
T'Nia Miller is the RadioTimes.com Pride Month Guest Editor.
