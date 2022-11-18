Purchasing the snacks for a big game is serious business. You need to ensure there’s something for everybody: the beer drinkers, the fizzy pop lovers, the crispoholics, and your mate who says they’ll just have one slice of pizza but they actually mean six.

By now, you’ve probably gathered your World Cup viewing party and nominated the friend with the biggest TV to host you for the duration of the competition. All that’s left to do is to buy the snacks.

Luckily for us, Asda has great offers on a whole range of food and drinks.

So, when England kick-off their campaign against Iran on 21st November, and for when we see Gareth Southgate’s squad face off against USA on the 25th and Wales on the 29th, you know which supermarket to get your match snacks from.

Plus, if you're not as organised as you like to think you are (us, too), there's the option to order in from Asda.

That's right, Asda is available on Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo. So, if you're running low on beer, or could do with another Gino D'Acampo pizza to pop in the oven, you can order from Asda on your chosen app.

We recommend getting an early start, though! Here are the best food and drinks deals available right now.

Best Asda Get Match Ready food and drinks deals

Sensations Roast Chicken

When the phrase 'It does exactly what it says on the tin' was coined, the person who invented it was eating roast chicken flavoured Sensations. That's not historically accurate, of course, but the crisps are sensational. This particular flavour combines the homely scent of roast chicken with delicious notes of lemon and thyme — a true party pleaser.

Buy Sensations Roast Chicken for £2 at Asda

Indian Chicken Korma and Chicken Tikka Masala

Asda has worked closely with Indian chefs to create this Chicken Tikka Masala meal, which brings authentic ingredients and flavours right into your home. It's the perfect quick and easy meal for when you're watching the World Cup: simply pop it in the microwave for a few minutes, rush back to the TV, then take it out, and enjoy! Plus, it serves two people.

Buy Indian Chicken Korma and Chicken Tikka Masala for £8.25 at Asda

San Miguel Premium Lager

The San Miguel Premium Lager Beer Snap Pack is, dare we say, a World Cup viewing essential. It's a pilsner style lager, which balances bitterness with crispness to deliver a refreshing full-bodied beer. The perfect drink for washing down your selection of snacks.

Buy San Miguel Premium Lager for £4.50 at Asda

Walkers Max Strong Chilli & Lime Peanuts

You may be in the comfort of your own home rather than at the pub, but peanuts are the ultimate football watching snack. The double-coated peanuts have a chilli kick for a bolder taste experience, and Asda has described them as being 'perfect with beer'; well, we're certainly going to take them up on that suggestion and order some San Miguel.

Buy Walkers Max Strong Chilli & Lime Peanuts for £1.95 at Asda

Gino D'Acampo My Nonna's Pizza Margherita

Like the Chicken Tikka Masala, this is another meal that you can leave to do its thing while you sit and watch the football. This margherita is inspired by Gino D'Acampo's grandma's cooking, and Campania's famous sweet tomatoes and milky buffalo mozzarella.

Buy Gino D'Acampo My Nonna's Pizza Margherita for £3.25 at Asda

Doritos Cool Original

Doritos are a classic choice for bringing to gatherings to share — if you're feeling kind enough — with your friends. The crunchy tortilla chips are flavoursome and moreish, so they're guaranteed to go down a treat with your football pals. No chip is complete without a dip, though, so be sure to pick up some salsa for the ultimate snack experience.

Buy Doritos Cool Original for £1.50 at Asda

Doritos Mild Dip

It's almost like we read your minds! Add some dip alongside the Doritos to your virtual basket. The Doritos Mild Dip is guaranteed to please every football fan as it's not too spicy, is suitable for vegetarians, and the salsa has no artificial colours of flavourings, just plenty of veggies.

Buy Doritos Mild Dip for £2.50 at Asda

Pepsi Max Bottle

If you don't fancy a tipple during World Cup, that's no problem. Asda's 2 Litre bottle of Pepsi Max is just £2 this match season, and best of all, it's sugar free. Get the same taste of Pepsi, with a hint of caramel and vanilla, all with no sugar.

Buy Pepsi Max Bottle for £2 at Asda

