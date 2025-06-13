Peter Kay announces most personal project yet with new book
Peter Kay's Diary: The Monthly Memoir of a Boy from Bolton will be released later this year.
Following his return to stand-up over the past few years, comedian Peter Kay has now announced his next project - a diary/memoir, which will be released later this year.
The book will arrive on 9th October 2025, and was first announced on Instagram, in a post showing off the cover, on which Kay's face is superimposed over Renée Zellweger's on the poster for the original Bridget Jones's Diary film.
A caption next to the post reads: "Introducing… Peter Kay’s Diary: The Monthly Memoir of a Boy from Bolton. Coming this October, Peter Kay’s Diary will be his most personal and hilarious book yet.
"With his trademark warmth and wit, Peter will take you on a laugh-out-loud journey through his life, month by month. Pre-order your copy now. A limited number of signed editions are available exclusively at Waterstones.com. Link in bio. Don’t miss out!"
This won't be Kay's first book - he has written a number of others which have been published previously, including The Sound of Laughter, Saturday Night Peter: Memoirs of a Stand-up Comedian and TV: Big Adventures on the Small Screen.
Kay made his first TV appearance since his sitcom Car Share came to an end in 2020 at the end of last year, when he reprised his role from Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit in new adventure Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.
Joining Kay in the cast for the new film were Ben Whitehead, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Muzz Khan and Lenny Henry, and it went on to be a ratings smash hit over the Christmas period.
Meanwhile, Kay is still currently on his stand-up tour, with his next show set to take place at The O2 in London on Friday 20th June. The tour is scheduled to run through until 21st February 2026.
