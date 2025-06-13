A caption next to the post reads: "Introducing… Peter Kay’s Diary: The Monthly Memoir of a Boy from Bolton. Coming this October, Peter Kay’s Diary will be his most personal and hilarious book yet.

"With his trademark warmth and wit, Peter will take you on a laugh-out-loud journey through his life, month by month. Pre-order your copy now. A limited number of signed editions are available exclusively at Waterstones.com. Link in bio. Don’t miss out!"

This won't be Kay's first book - he has written a number of others which have been published previously, including The Sound of Laughter, Saturday Night Peter: Memoirs of a Stand-up Comedian and TV: Big Adventures on the Small Screen.

Kay made his first TV appearance since his sitcom Car Share came to an end in 2020 at the end of last year, when he reprised his role from Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit in new adventure Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Joining Kay in the cast for the new film were Ben Whitehead, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Muzz Khan and Lenny Henry, and it went on to be a ratings smash hit over the Christmas period.

Meanwhile, Kay is still currently on his stand-up tour, with his next show set to take place at The O2 in London on Friday 20th June. The tour is scheduled to run through until 21st February 2026.

