Daredevil has been a part of the Marvel Universe for over 60 years, with his first appearance dating back to 1964, when we first were told the tale of how Matt Murdock was blinded as a child by a radioactive substance that, as well as taking his sight, heightened his remaining senses to superhuman levels.

Throughout the years, we've seen Daredevil battle countless dangerous enemies, as well as deal with internal battles wrestling with guilt and his faith.

Throughout his 60 year plus history, our hero has appeared in hundreds of comics, both his own series and as a guest in other.

With all of these comics to sift through, it can be intimidating knowing where to start. Luckily, the RadioTimes.com team are here to give you a hand. Here's how to read the Daredevil comics in order.

Daredevil comics in order

As is common with many superheroes in the Marvel Universe, Daredevil appears across many other stories.

He pops up hundreds of times across the MU, meaning you'll be spending a long time with your head buried in comics to keep track of him.

We've compiled a list of starting points for Daredevil that will give you a solid understanding of the character's history and development.

Born Again – Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli (1986)

Daredevil: Born Again. Amazon

As the anthology that the brand-new Disney Plus Daredevil show is based on, this should be at the top of your to read pile.

Widely recognised as one of the greatest Daredevil stories, Born Again focuses on the battles between Matt Murdock and Kingpin, and Daredevil's dark emotional arc.

The Man Without Fear – Frank Miller, John Romita Jr (1993)

The Man Without Fear. Amazon

Nowadays, it's almost impossible to get your hands on the original 1964 comics. Luckily, you can still experience Daredevil's origin story in this modernised version. The Man Without Fear is a gritty mini series that reimagines the beginnings of Daredevil's story and his first encounters with the iconic Kingpin and Elektra.

Guardian Devil – Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada (1998)

Guardian Devil. Amazon

Guardian Devil marks the beginning of the Marvel Knights era, when Marvel Comics changed their focus to darker and more mature storytelling. This is a psychological thriller, which touches on themes of faith and the personal struggles Matt Murdock faces when battling Mysterio.

Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev's Run (2001-2006)

Daredevil by Bendis & Maleev Omnibus Vol 1. Amazon

Brian Michael Bendis focused heavily on crime drama with a noir-style storytelling. Here, we see Daredevil struggling with the aftermath of his identity being exposed to the public, as well as his trials and tribulations as both a lawyer and a superhero.

The Devil in Cell Block D – Ed Brubaker, Michael Lark (2006)

The Devil in Cell Block D. Amazon

The Devil in Cell Block D is the ultimate prison escape thriller. After Matt Murdock is exposed to the public as Daredevil, he is thrown in jail with the very criminals he put away. This one will have you right on the edge of your seat.

Shadowland – Andy Diggle, Antony Johnston, Roberto de la Torre, Marco Chechetto (2010)

Shadowland. Amazon

Coming into the more modern instalments of Daredevil, Shadowland gives our superhero's story a darker, more supernatural edge as Matt Murdock takes the helm of The Hand (a secret organisation within the MCU) and begins to fall down a more villainous path.

Mark Waid’s Run (2011-2015)

Daredevil by Mark Waid Omnibus Vol 1. Amazon

Mark Waid took things in a slightly different direction during his run of Daredevil. Instead of focusing on the gritty and emotional aspects, Waid placed emphasis on adventure and Daredevil trying to find happiness, despite his struggles. The lighter tone makes this a great entry point for new readers.

Charles Soule's Run (2015-2018)

Daredevil: Mayor Fisk. Amazon

Comic book creator Charles Soule is also a lawyer, just like Matt Murdock. This fact becomes evident in his run of Daredevil, taking the angle of a legal drama with high stakes, as well as introducing new villains to the story of Daredevil.

Chip Zdarsky's Run (2019-2023)

Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Omnibus Vol 1. Amazon

Chip Zdarsky's recent run takes our hero through an epic journey as he deals with his complicated role as protector of Hell's Kitchen, including his internal battle with his faith and the guilt over the violent consequences of his actions.

How many Daredevil comics are there?

As of today, hundreds of Daredevil comics have been published by Marvel. If we take a look at the Daredevil series itself, there are over 650 published issues.

There are also plenty of spin-off series, as well as Daredevil guest appearances across other Marvel titles like Spider-Man, The Defenders and Punisher.

How to read Daredevil: Born Again

When it comes to reading the immensely popular Daredevil: Born Again series, there are a number of formats you can access it in.

If you want to read the entire series in one go, it's best to look for a collected edition. Luckily, there are plenty of unique collections available to purchase, from the Daredevil: Born Again Gallery Edition to the Daredevil: Born Again (Marvel Premier Collection).

If you're a fan of e-books, then you can also access Daredevil: Born Again via Kindle or Marvel Unlimited, via the Marvel app.

There's also the option to purchase comics individually, although this will take more time and effort to track down individual issues.

How to watch Daredevil: Born Again

Episodes 1 and 2 of Daredevil: Born Again are now available to stream on Disney Plus, as they were released on Wednesday 5th March.

Episode 3 will be released on 12th March, followed by episode 4 on 19th March. This will then be followed by a double bill of episodes 5 and 6, both released on 26th March.

The release dates of episodes 7, 8 and 9 are yet to be confirmed.

If you don't already have a Disney Plus subscription, you can sign up today. The price of your subscription will depend on the type of plan you choose, with a Standard with Ads plan costing £4.99 per month, a Standard subscription costing £7.99 per month and a Premium subscription costing £10.99 per month

