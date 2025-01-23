But it never made the cut for the final album in favour of other hits including What’s Love Got to Do with It, Better Be Good to Me and the album’s title track.

The never-before-heard song was unveiled on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Mark Goodier on Thursday morning (23rd January).

Hot For You Baby was written by Australian musicians George Young and Harry Vanda, and produced by John Carter, and had previously been recorded by Scottish-Australian singer John Paul Young in 1979, but his version flew under the radar upon release.

Goodier, who is currently hosting the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, said of the new track: "To have something new to hear from Tina Turner is a treat for fans of all generations and a reminder of her unique talent."

He continued: "I'm lucky enough to have both interviewed Tina and seen her perform live. She was an outrageously good performer and at the same time a remarkable graceful lady, whose every note was shaped by her incredible life."

Hot For You Baby will be released on 21st March 2025 as part of a 40th anniversary re-release of Private Dancer.

The special edition will feature a number of previously unreleased tracks, live performances and footage, and will be available on CD, vinyl and Blu-ray.

