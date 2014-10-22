The announcement follows growing speculation this week as a verified S Club Twitter account was created, used by the group today to tweet an audio announcement of their reunion.

The band, who split up in 2003, last performed on Children in Need in 2001, releasing the official single Have You Ever which topped the UK chart. It was their second release for the BBC charity campaign, after previously landing a number one with their 2000 effort Never Had a Dream Come True.

"We're massive fans of BBC Children in Need and it was great to be able to support the charity all those years ago," said the band.

"We're really looking forward to bringing it all back for Pudsey, for BBC Children In Need and for all our fans who have been so great over the years."

So dust off your combats, start tying those bandanas and get out your S Club back catalogue...

