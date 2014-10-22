S Club 7 will Bring It All Back for Children in Need
"This is going to be the mega S Club party of all time," say the pop group who will perform together for the first time in over a decade
"Don't stop, never give up..." went S Club 7's hit song Bring It All Back. And we didn't. Our dreams of an S Club reunion never waned.
So after months of rumours that the 1990s band would share the stage once again, it's been confirmed that Tina, Paul, Jon, Bradley, Jo, Hannah and Rachel will reunite for Children In Need on 14 November and perform a medley of their greatest hits.
The announcement follows growing speculation this week as a verified S Club Twitter account was created, used by the group today to tweet an audio announcement of their reunion.
It’s official, we’re back for BBC Children In Need #sclub7 #bringitallback #sc7 @BBCCiN https://t.co/bIw47LGVGh
— S Club 7 (@SClub7) October 22, 2014
The band, who split up in 2003, last performed on Children in Need in 2001, releasing the official single Have You Ever which topped the UK chart. It was their second release for the BBC charity campaign, after previously landing a number one with their 2000 effort Never Had a Dream Come True.
"We're massive fans of BBC Children in Need and it was great to be able to support the charity all those years ago," said the band.
More like this
"We're really looking forward to bringing it all back for Pudsey, for BBC Children In Need and for all our fans who have been so great over the years."
So dust off your combats, start tying those bandanas and get out your S Club back catalogue...
Here are seven things we'd like to see from an S Club 7 reunion