Seven things we'd like to see from an S Club 7 reunion
One does not simply throw an S Club party without these vital ingredients...
Everybody get down tonight, it looks like the S Club 7 reunion is actually happening. The nineties pop band have long teased us with rumours of a get-together - Paul revealed back in August it was "damn close" - but this weekend gave us the strongest indication yet that we'll soon be throwing our hands in the air like we just don't care.
An verified S Club 7 Twitter account has cropped up and, while the band are yet to send their first tweet, the latest hint comes amid intense speculation that the seven-piece will reform for the upcoming Children in Need telethon next month.
So, with Rachel, Jon, Hannah, Paul, Tina, Bradley and Jo looking like they'll unite on their mission to Bring It All Back, we're dusting off our bandanas, practising our best dance moves and blasting S Club's greatest hits ahead of their comeback. But with an S Club Party comes certain expectations, so we've composed a list of seven things we're anxiously anticipating from the latest (and arguably greatest) nineties reunion...
1. More awkward crouching, because seven people don't comfortably fit in a camera shot.
2. Crop tops, denim and flares. Preferably all rolled into one (good work, Jo).
More like this
3. Inspirational one-liners in cheesy pop format. Remember, if people try to put you down just walk on by, don't turn around.
4. More of these matching outfits. If in doubt, go metallic.
5. Rachel doing her thing.
6. More TV please. New York 7, Chicago 7... No budget? The Kickstarter campaign for London 7 starts here.
7. And last, but by no means least, a bit of gold old S Club magic.