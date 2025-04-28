On top of this, the Musical Influence award will be presented to Salt-N-Pepa, and the late singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, who died in 2003.

Completing this year's inductees are Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye, who will be honoured with the Musical Excellence Awards, and Lenny Waronker, former Warner Bros Records president, being given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

However, while the notable achievements of this year's recipients are acknowledged, fans have become increasingly frustrated that other long-standing bands continue to be overlooked.

This year, most notably, are Oasis, who are set for one of the most anticipated world tours of all-time after reuniting following a 16-year hiatus.

Oasis. Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Oasis were announced as part of the longlist for a position in the Hall of Fame, but failed to make one of the coveted slots. The band were also overlooked in the 2024 list.

On the announcement of the band making the longlist this February, Liam Gallagher declared on X (formerly Twitter): "RNR hall of fame is for W****RS".

He later joked to another fan that, if he won, he would "Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER".

On top of this, Phish – who won the fan vote for a position – was ultimately ignored in favour of the other performers.

Mariah Carey, Billy Idol and Joy Division also didn't make the cut this year.

Venting their frustration on X, fans wrote their disappointment at the oversights – particularly for bands that have been around for so long and had such an influence on music.

OutKast. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Tells you all you need to know when OutKast are inducted into Rock n Roll hall of fame but New Order and Oasis aren’t," wrote one, prompting others to respond: "I feel like this is comparing apples and oranges. Outkast deserve their flowers, but so do Oasis."

Another quoted Liam's prior comment and joked: "how i’m feeling after oasis didn’t get into the rock n roll hall of fame".

"Typical, innit? Outkast’s good, but Oasis practically invented Britpop—missed a trick there," wrote a third.

"Oasis is slept on by most Americans sadly," noted a fourth, with another pointing out "Oasis would naturally be less known" than their fellow nominees as they are a UK band.

"I think Noel is far more concerned about Man United to be honest," joked another.

Cyndi Lauper. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The ceremony for this year's inductees will take place on 8th November 2025, and will be available to watch on Disney+.

Upon the announcement, Cyndi Lauper – who was also part of the fan vote that Phish eventually won – thanked her long-standing supporters and the women who came before her for the acknowledgement.

"I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes - Aretha [Franklin], Tina [Turner], Chaka [Khan], Joni [Mitchell], Wanda [Jackson], to name just a few.

"Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock 'n' roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us.

"Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honour. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you."

