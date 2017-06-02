The reunion would see Williams – who was part of Take That from 1990-1995 and again from 2009-2012 – team up with remaining members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

The last time Williams sang with the group was in February when they performed their 2010 single The Flood for the season finale of BBC1 talent show Let it Shine.

“They are all great mates and love the chance to get together, so everyone agrees it would be a lovely thing to do for such an incredible cause,” a source told The Sun.

“Being local lads it’s obviously something they’re all very passionate about supporting. They have gone to great lengths to make sure they can be there — even though it will mean Take That ­racing straight from the stage to their own gig later that night in ­Birmingham.

“Talks are very much ongoing and if they can make the timings work then it would be a very special reunion indeed.”

Other confirmed acts for Sunday’s show are Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and Little Mix.

All proceeds are going to the We Love Manchester Emergency fund, which supports those affected by the attack.

Tickets for the concert sold out in minutes, but the One Love Manchester Concert will be broadcast on BBC1 and BBC radio from 6:55pm to 10pm. IV has moved the Britain’s Got Talent final from Sunday to Saturday night to avoid clashing with the charity event.