Those who were at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert during last Monday’s terrorist attack – in which 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing – have been offered free tickets.

"I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families," Grande previously said in a statement. "I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester."

Didn’t manage to get through the digital queue? You can watch the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday night (June 4) from 6.55pm to 10pm on BBC1 and BBC radio.

ITV has moved the Britain’s Got Talent final to Saturday 7.30pm to avoid clashing with the benefit event.