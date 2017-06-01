Tickets for Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert sell out in minutes
But everyone will still be able to watch the gig on TV
Tickets for Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester charity concert sold out within minutes of going on sale.
Full price tickets for the Emirates Old Trafford gig were made available from 10am this morning at £40, with all the proceeds – an estimated £2m – going to the We Love Manchester emergency fund (click the link to find out more about the charity). Seller Ticketmaster did not charge their normal booking fee for the charity gig and BBC News reports that they had all been sold within 20 minutes.
Those who were at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert during last Monday’s terrorist attack – in which 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing – have been offered free tickets.
"I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families," Grande previously said in a statement. "I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester."
Didn’t manage to get through the digital queue? You can watch the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday night (June 4) from 6.55pm to 10pm on BBC1 and BBC radio.
ITV has moved the Britain’s Got Talent final to Saturday 7.30pm to avoid clashing with the benefit event.